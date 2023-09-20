WORTH THE DRIVE: The Big Bounce America makes 2 stops in Ohio

The Big Bounce America wants everyone to know that bouncing houses aren’t just for kids anymore.

The world’s largest bounce house will be in Ohio over the next couple of weeks. The attraction is set up at the Olympian Club in Cincinnati through Sunday, Sept. 24 and will set up at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds in Cleveland Sept. 30-Oct. 8.

The Big Bounce America began traveling the country in 2019. The idea stemmed from the attraction’s owners enjoying drinks on their porch near a kid-sized inflatable house.

“They got the inspiration from that,” said Billy Jamison, assistant tour manager. “They said, ‘Let’s make a larger version and make it more of an experience.’”

There are different sections to enjoy including The Giant, which is a more than a 900-foot-long obstacle course. Fifty obstacles are set up throughout The Giant with a grand finale monster slide. According to Jamison, The Giant is a race that is timed and can be great for exercise.

“Many people do it for the workout,” he said. “They come in workout gear, stretch and then do (the race) multiple times. Kids like to race their moms as well.”

A new attraction added this year is the gigantic five-lane slide in the airSPACE section complete with aliens, spaceships and moon craters. Jamison said that the airSPACE slide is now his favorite part of the attraction.

“Believe me when I tell you I’ve gone on the slide five times myself,” he said. “It’s a little steeper, so it’s not for toddlers, but older kids have a blast. They are doing it 10 to 12 times.”

The Castle is the main section filled with various games that anyone can enjoy. Patrons can also expect a playful atmosphere with bubble machines, snow machines and lights, and three DJs playing music throughout the day.

There are four separate sessions that bouncers can sign up for: Toddler for ages 3 and younger; junior session for ages 7 and younger; bigger kids session for ages 15 and under; and the adult-only sessions for ages 16 and older. Each session is three hours long and is priced from $22-$45. Jamison said the bigger kids session is the most popular.

“But don’t get me wrong,” he said. “Adults in certain cities have the time of their lives.”

In addition, Jamison stresses the importance of patrons signing up online for a session before arriving at The Big Bounce America. There is no way to “pay at the gate,” and there are many regulations the company must follow for safety reasons. Jamison said safety and cleanliness are of the utmost importance.

Patrons can enter and exit the bounce houses throughout their three-hour session. Food trucks are also on-site.

Jamison said the attraction has something for everyone.

“It’s one of those events you just have to see for yourself,” he said. “These are the biggest inflatables in the world, and they catch you off guard. It’s all about the experience.”

HOW TO GO

What: The Big Bounce America

Where: Olympian Club, 10054 Pippin Rd., Cincinnati; Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds, 19201 E. Bagley Rd., Middleburg Heights

When: Olympian Club through Sept. 24; Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds from Sept. 30-Oct. 8

Cost: $22-$45

More info: Visit thebigbounceamerica.com