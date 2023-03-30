10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

Cost: $18 for adults and $15 for students and seniors

More info: 937-512-2808 or www.sinclair.edu

2. Dayton Philharmonic

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 31 and April 1

Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton

Details: Dayton Performing Arts Alliance presents “Swing is the Thing,” a SuperPops concert from Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra. Associate conductor Patrick Reynolds and the orchestra will be joined by four swing dancers, guest vocalist Miche Braden and clarinet player Dave Bennett. The program features swinging tunes from Duke Ellington, Glenn Miller, Bill Haley, Jerry Lee Lewis and others. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $26-$85

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

3. ‘Fairytales on Ice’

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, April 1

Where: Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Rd., Troy

Details: This enchanted evening of storytelling features world-champion ice skaters along with cirque performers and singers joining forces to weave “a tale as old as time.” Heroine Belle journeys to the castle of the Beast to rescue her father. Will she be able to melt the Beast’s cold heart before the last rose petal falls?

Cost: $15-$45

More info: https://www.arbogastpac.com/

4. ArtsGala

When: 7 p.m. to midnight Saturday, April 1

Where: Wright State University Creative Arts Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn Highway, Fairborn

Details: Wright State University’s ArtsGala, a black-tie optional fundraiser to support student scholarships for fine and performing arts, will feature 12 new and unique performances. Over 400 students will be involved in putting on shows spotlighting orchestra, dance, vocal and live art creation performances among others.

Cost: Tickets are tiered, with patron level priced at $300, distinguished patron priced at $400 and grand patron priced at $550.

More info: Visit https://www.wright.edu/artsgala for more information, to purchase tickets, make a donation or bid in the silent auction.

5. Rockabilly Formal

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 1

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

Details: Cherry Lee & the Hot Rod Hounds hosts the second annual Rockabilly Formal presented by Level Up Productions. Kyle Eldridge & the Kentucky Cowhands will also perform. Attendees are encouraged to wear their finest retro rockabilly outfits. A $50 cash prize will be given for “Crowd Favorite” in the best dressed contest. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $9 in advance, $12 day of show.

More info: 937-424-3870 or yellowcabtavern.com

6. Vandalia Adult Easter Egg Hunt

When: 8 p.m. Friday, March 31

Where: Vandalia Recreation Center, 1111 Stonequarry Rd., Vandalia

Details: Adults can relive their childhood with this Easter egg hunt at the Vandalia Recreation Center. Eggs will contain candy, raffle tickets and gift cards. After the hunt is over, everyone will meet back in the VRC Gymnasium to count eggs and begin the raffle. Participants will meet in the VRC Gymnasium no later than 7:45 p.m. to check in. Please bring a flashlight to this event.

Cost: $10 for residents and VRC members. $15 for non-residents.

More info: E-mail amessenger@vandaliaohio.org

7. ORCC Marathon

When: 8 a.m. Sunday, April 2

Where: Xenia YMCA, 336 Progress Drive

Details: The Ohio River Road Runners Club presents the 56th ORRC Marathon and 34th Half Marathon and Inaugural 10K race. The race starts and finishes at the Xenia YMCA. After the race there will be awards and a post-race party in the Adult Education Center of the YMCA. All participants and volunteers eat for free.

Cost: $85 for the marathon, $75 for the half-marathon and $55 for the 10K race.

More info: www.runxenia.com

8. Easter Egg Hunt at The Greene

When: 2 p.m. Sunday, April 2

Where: Center court at The Greene, 4452 Buckeye Lane, Beavercreek

Details: All ages are welcome but there will be a separate area set up for children under 2 years old. Following the hunt, the Easter photo studio will be open.

Cost: Free

More info: www.thegreene.com

9. Nasty Bingo

When: 8 p.m. Friday, March 31

Where: Hidden Gem, 507 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Centerville

Details: Since forming Nasty Bingo in Dayton in 2006, Brian “Red” Baumgardner (guitar, banjo) and Matt Byanski (vocal, percussion) has presented a distinctive brand of American roots music the band has dubbed folkadelic. The sound mixes folk, psychedelic rock, soul and other styles topped off by a brass section. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $5

More info: 937-829-4874 or www.hiddengemdayton.com

10. April Fool’s Day 5K and Family Fun Mile

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, April 1

Where: Miamisburg Community Park, 550 S. First St.

Details: Check-in at 8 a.m. All finishers will win a medal.

Cost: $25

More info: www.unsignup.com/race/oh/miamisburg/miamisburgaprilfoolsday5k