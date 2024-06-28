10 great things to do in the Dayton area this weekend

When: 3-10:30 p.m. Saturday, June 29

Where: Austin Landing, 10050 Innovation Drive, Miamisburg

Details: The Miami Valley Restaurant Association welcomes all ages to enjoy pickle-friendly foods. Festivities include food trucks, live entertainment and vendors.

Cost: $5 in advance. $10 at the door.

More info: daytonpicklefest.com

2. Boney James and Angie Stone

When: 8 p.m. Friday, June 28

Where: 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

Details: Grammy-nominated jazz/R&B sax player Boney James and Grammy-nominated R&B powerhouse Angie Stone join forces for a soulful evening. The concert will feature special guest artist Aneesa Strings, a bassist, vocalist, and composer from Oakland, Calif.. who began playing professionally and recorded her first jazz album at just 13 years old.

Cost: $40.50-$75.50

More info: 937-296-3300 or fraze.com

3. Dayton Dance Initiative

When: June 28-29; 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton

Details: Dancers and choreographers from Dayton Ballet, Dayton Contemporary Dance Company, Mutual Dance Theatre, and Wright State University unite for a vibrant showcase of eight original works “that ignite and embody the spirit and vibrancy of our region’s artistic landscape.”

Cost: $33.50

More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org

4. “The Hello Girls”

When: June 28-30; 8 p.m. Friday, 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday

Where: Beavercreek Community Theatre, 3868 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek

Details: Matt Owens directs a delightful, confident production of Peter C. Mills and Cara Reichel’s charming, empowering musical about America’s first women soldiers operating telephone switchboards during World War I. Adee McFarland outstandingly leads the cast as Grace, whose leadership and tenacity keeps the ladies focused and driven in their mission of service. McFarland’s fiery rendition of “Twenty,” an Act 2 rallying cry, is the hallmark of the show. The cast includes Lindsey Cardoza (Suzanne), Jordan Lopez (Louise), Amber K. Todd (Helen), Shana Fishbein (Bertha), David Sherman (Riser), Michael Plaugher (Pershing), Aaron Hill (Matterson, Others) and Ethan Harris, Lucas Wortylko and Justin Zielske in multiple roles.

Cost: $15-$18

More info: 937-429-4737 or bctheatre.org

5. Garden Bros Nuclear Circus

When: June 28-30; 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Friday, 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 1, 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday

Where: The Mall at Fairfield Commons, 2727 Fairfield Commons, Beavercreek,

Details: This Big Top Arena show features over 60 performers from around the world and incorporates special effects and concert style lighting. There is also a Kids Fun Zone featuring pony rides, giant slide, Bounce houses, rock wall, bungee ride, face painting and more that happens one hour before showtime.

Cost: $14.50-$65

More info: gardenbrosnuclearcircus.com

6. “The Bikeriders”

When: For screenings June 28-30; 12:00 p.m., 2:30 p.m. 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday

Where: The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: Filmed in Butler County with numerous actors from Dayton and Cincinnati as extras, this film, starring Austin Butler and a particularly impressive Jodie Comer, is inspired by the Danny Lyon photography book of the same name. Written and directed with terrific period detail and visceral punch by Jeff Nichols (“Take Shelter,” “Mud,” “Loving”), the film concerns the loyal brotherhood and turbulent pitfalls among the Vandals, a Chicago motorcycle gang in the 1960s and early 1970s.

Cost: $8.50-$10.50

More info: 937-222-7469 or neonmovies.com

7. Downtown Adventure

When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, June 29

Where: Throughout downtown Dayton

Details: Teams can sign up for the Downtown Adventure to find hidden clues and complete challenges throughout the city. The teams with the most correct clues collected and challenges completed will win cash prizes: 1st place: $300 cash; 2nd place: $200 cash; 3rd place: $150 cash. All participants will be included in a raffle to win one of several additional prizes. Best Team Costume Award: $100 in Downtown Dollars.

Cost: There is a $10 registration fee per team, but after registration, the team will be reimbursed with one e-gift card of $10 worth of Downtown Dollars, which can be spent at nearly 80 downtown businesses. Only one registration required per team.

More info: downtowndayton.org

8. The Vindys

When: 7 p.m. Friday, June 28

Where: Levitt Dayton, 134 S. Main St., Dayton

Details: The Vindys, a sought-after Northeast Ohio alt-rock band, blend infectious rhythms that Cleveland Magazine compares to the Black Keys. Led by powerhouse singer Jackie Popovec, they deliver a mix of retro and rock ‘n’ roll. With a lineup of classically trained musicians and a dedication to their Youngstown roots, The Vindys represent their thriving music scene. They’ve performed at festivals and shared the stage with notable acts like Pat Benatar and Walk Off the Earth.

Cost: Free

More info: levittdayton.org

9. Jon Rudnitsky

When: June 28-29; 7:30 p.m. Friday and 6:30 and 9 p.m. Saturday

Where: Dayton Funny Bone, 88 Plum St. Ste 200 at The Greene, Beavercreek

Details: This “Saturday Night Live” alum has also been seen as Young Larry on “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” He has appeared in leading roles opposite Reese Witherspoon in the Nancy Meyers film “Home Again,” alongside George Clooney in the Hulu mini series “Catch 22,” the Netflix movie “Set It Up” with Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell, and the lead role in “The Big Leap” on Fox. As a stand-up comic, he’s performed on “Conan,” Comedy Central’s “The Comedy Jam,” and is a regular at the world famous Comedy Cellar in New York.

Cost: $20

More info: daytonfunnybone.com

10. Yellow Springs Pride

When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, June 29

Where: Mills Lawn Elementary School, 200 S. Walnut St., Yellow Springs

Details: The festivities will include vendors, food, shopping, entertainment, advocacy and more.

Cost: Free

More info: yspride.com