10 local shows to see in March: ‘Jersey Boys,’ ‘Book of Mormon,’ ‘The Tempest’ and more

March 1-2, Dayton Contemporary Dance Company

DCDC’s winter concert will consist of four pieces created by women with connections to the organization. DCDC Associate Artistic Director and Dancer Artist Qarrianne Blayr’s world premiere “Call(ing)” is a spiritual work concerning five women empowered by a higher calling. DCDC Dancer Artist Countess V. Winfrey restages her jazz-infused work “huMAN/NAture,” an exploration of humanity’s intertwining relationship with nature.

Another world premiere stems from Winifred R. Harris, associate artistic director of the Denver-based Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, a sister company of DCDC as a member of the International Association of Blacks in Dance. Members of the South Chicago Dance Theatre, directed by DCDC2 alumna Kia Smith, are also in the lineup as featured guests.

How to go: 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. $9-$88. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org/dcdc.

“Forbidden Broadway: Merrily We Stole a Song”

March 7-8, Dayton Live

This evening of silly spoofs of Broadway will poke fun at classic shows such as “Les Misérables” and “La Cage aux Folles” as well as newer hits like “Frozen,” “Hamilton” and “The Outsiders.”

How to go: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St. $41-$64. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

“Requiem”

March 14-15, Dayton Performing Arts Alliance

Dayton Opera presents Joel Thompson’s “Seven Last Words of the Unarmed,” which is inspired by the final words of seven Black men: Trayvon Martin, Kenneth Chamberlain Sr., Amadou Diallo, Michael Brown Jr., Oscar Grant III, John Crawford III, and Eric Garner. The concert will conclude with a discussion moderated by Rev. Joshua Ward of Omega Baptist Church.

How to go: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. $7.50-$92.50. 937-228-3630 or daytonperformingarts.org.

Credit: Scott Robbins Credit: Scott Robbins

“The Cure”

March 14-23, Dayton Playhouse

Alex Dremann’s 2024 Dayton Playhouse FutureFest-winning play concerns Joan, a mother whose 24-year-old son wills himself to death and donates all his organs. She ultimately “meets five of the organ recipients who all seem to remind her of different parts of her son’s personality, but it’s not until she meets her son’s heart that she finally realizes the truth.”

How to go: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Dayton Playhouse, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton. $18-$20. 937-424-8477 or daytonplayhouse.com.

Brian Regan

March 19, Dayton Live

Praised by Vanity Fair as “The funniest stand-up alive,” Brian Regan’s 30-plus year comedy career includes co-starring in three seasons of Peter Farrelly’s TV series “Loudermilk,” appearing in numerous Netflix stand-up specials, and being a regular on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” He also made a cameo in Chris Rock’s film “Top Five,” and he is a guest on two episodes of Jerry Seinfeld’s Netflix series “Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee.”

How to go: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. $55-$91. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

“Alice by Heart”

March 20-30, Wright State University

Greg Hellems directs and choreographs this new musical inspired by Lewis Carroll’s “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” from Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik, the Tony and Grammy Award-winning songwriting team behind “Spring Awakening.” Co-written by Jessie Nelson (“Waitress”), the show “celebrates the transformational power of the imagination, even in the harshest of times.”

How to go: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays in the Festival Playhouse of the Creative Arts Center at Wright State University, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton. $15-$25. 937-775-2500 or liberal-arts.wright.edu.

“Jersey Boys”

Through March 23, La Comedia Dinner Theatre

Jordan Thomas Burnett (Tommy DeVito), Derrick Bertram (Frankie Valli), Kyle Brace (Nick Massi) and Jonathan Wilson (Bob Gaudio) are absolutely excellent in La Comedia Dinner Theatre’s entertaining, toe-tapping, hand-clapping production of this feel-good Tony Award-winning musical. “The style, the era, is so nostalgic, especially ‘American Bandstand’ and Ed Sullivan,” said director/choreographer Chris Beiser. “The Four Seasons had a lot of hardships but did everything they could to become one of the most popular groups in American music.”

How to go: Thursdays-Sundays at La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro. $39-$79. 937-746-4554 or lacomedia.com.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

“The Book of Mormon”

March 25-29, Dayton Live

The hilarious, irreverent, profane and tuneful nine-time Tony Award-winning musical returns to Dayton. The adventures of polar opposite Mormon missionaries on a quest to save souls in Africa has been a hit around the world.

How to go: 7:30p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday and 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. $46-$159. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

“Camelot”

March 26-April 6, Human Race Theatre Company

Human Race Artistic Director Emily N. Wells stages a trimmed-down adaptation of Lerner and Loewe’s classic musical about King Arthur’s reign featuring “If Ever I Would Leave You,” “The Lusty Month of May,” “I Loved You Once In Silence” and “Camelot.”

How to go: 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton. $23-$62. 937-228-3630 or humanracetheare.org.

“The Tempest”

March 28-April 5, Sinclair Community College

Kimberly Borst directs Shakespeare’s fanciful tale of revenge between siblings. “Taking on a well-known Shakespearean play is always a challenge as audiences have preconceived ideas of what the story should look or sound like,” said Borst, in a news release. “This cast is making each of these famous characters their own and tackling all of the challenges with energy and a wonderful sense of humor. For many cast members, this is their first time performing in a Shakespearean production and they are doing a wonderful job of embracing the language and making it easily accessible for audience members.”

How to go: 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Tuesday and Thursday, and 2 p.m. Sunday in Blair Hall Theatre, Building 2, of Sinclair Community College, 401 W. Fourth St., Dayton. $15-$20. sinclair.edu/tickets .