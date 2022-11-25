10 new food, drink spots to check out this weekend in Dayton

Details: The family-owned Indian restaurant, located across the street from Day Air Ballpark, features a variety of authentic Indian dishes and fan-favorites. This includes their most-popular dishes, chicken tika masala and chicken curry. Their most authentic food, featuring a blend of onion, garlic, tomato, ginger and other authentic spices, will be listed under Chef Specials on the menu.

According to its Facebook page, Gulzar’s Indian Cuisine is open 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday though Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit www.gulzarsindiancuisine.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page.

2. Tony & Pete’s 🥪

Location: 129 E. Third Street

Details: Dayton’s newest neighborhood market and old-school sandwich shop, located in the Fire Blocks District, offers an array of cold and hot sandwiches, salads, sides and more. They also carry a small, curated selection of staple grocery items including fresh produce, milk, eggs, beer and wine.

According to its Facebook page, Tony & Pete’s is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, visit www.tonyandpetes.com or its Facebook or Instagram pages.

3. Moeller Brew Barn 🍕

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Location: 416 E. First Street

Details: The brewery, located across the street from right field at Day Air Ballpark, features a taproom with three bars and over 70 taps. They also have a kitchen serving food with an elevated take on ballpark fare.

Part of the brew barn occupies space on the first floor of the new Madison on First building, which was formerly part of the Mendelson’s liquidation complex. Moeller Brew Barn is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, according to its Facebook page.

For more information, visit www.moellerbrewbarn.com or the brewery’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

4. Little Fish Brewing Company 🍺

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Location: 116 Webster Street

Details: The brewery, located in a former railroad warehouse in downtown Dayton’s Webster Station Historic District, is known for its barrel-aged sour beers. They also have IPAs, smoked beers, stouts and lagers.

The Dayton tap room features about 20 beers on tap as well as a seltzer or ginger ale. Guests can also order food from their farm-to-table kitchen concept. Little Fish Brewing is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit www.littlefishbrewing.com or the brewery’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

Explore Little Fish Brewing Company opens doors in former railroad warehouse

5. 2nd Street Market 🥯

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Location: 600 E. Second Street

Details: The market is filled with a variety of growers/producers, specialty food vendors/bakers, artisan/general merchandise vendors and restaurants. Some of the newest food vendors include I Heart Ice Cream, Homestyle Thai Bistro, Vegan It IZ Eats and DOUGH, A bakery by Ghostlight.

The market is open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit www.metroparks.org/places-to-go/2nd-street-market or the market’s Facebook page.

6. W. Social Tap & Table 🍽

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Location: 1100 W. Third Street

Details: Dayton’s first food hall in the historic Wright-Dunbar District is a joint venture between Wright Dunbar Inc. and Dillin Corp. The $2.1 million project transformed a former conference center into a food hall with a bar, coffee shop (Miller’s Grind & Brew) and five independent businesses including De’Lish, The Lumpia Queen, SOCA, ILLYS Fire Pizza and Taco Street Co.

W. Social Tap & Table is open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, visit www.westsocialtapandtable.com or the food hall’s Facebook page.

7. Juicing Jammers 🍓

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Location: 13 N. Williams Street

Details: The juice and smoothie bar offers an array of juices, cleanses, yogurt bowls and more.

Dayton native Tawnni Miles began her venture by participating in pop up events. In 2020, she sold juices in The Entrepreneurs Marketplace and bought a trailer. Juicing Jammers became the city’s first black and woman-owned mobile juicer.

The juice bar is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, according to its Facebook page. For more information, visit www.ohjuicingjammers.com or the juice and smoothie bar’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

8. Wizard of Za 🍕

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Location: 1200 Brown Street Suite 150

Details: The pizza shop with Sicilian-style pies, pizza by the slice and more, is now open on Brown Street in the former space of Zombie Dogz. In addition to their pizzas, the restaurant will also have appetizers, salads and locally made desserts.

The pizza shop opens 4 p.m. to midnight daily.

For more information, visit www.thewizardofza.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Explore The Wizard of Za now open on Brown Street

9. Starbucks ☕

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Location: 1 W. Second Street

Details: There’s a new Starbucks café located inside the Wintergarden of the Schuster Center.

Dayton Live operates the coffee shop 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. On nights they have a show at the Schuster Center, Starbucks will be open through the beginning of the production.

For more information about Dayton Live, visit www.daytonlive.org.

Explore New Starbucks opens in Schuster Center

10. Koji Burger 🍔

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Location: 127 E. Third Street

Details: Koji Burger is returning this weekend with a lunch pop-up at Jollity as the owners work towards opening a brick-and-mortar next year.

The last pop-up of the month is Nov. 26 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or sold out. During the pop-ups, Koji Burger will showcase guest bartenders sharing their creativity through craft soda making and cocktails.