10 things to do in Dayton this weekend

A celebration of local art and artists, food festivals, classic cars, and a thought-provoking exhibition are among events to keep on your radar this weekend.
1. Art in the City
When: 1-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3
Where: Throughout downtown Dayton
Details: More than 300 local artists will be featured in performances, demonstrations, a juried art show and more at various venues.
Cost: Free
More info: downtowndayton.org
2. First Friday
When: 5-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2
Where: Various locations throughout downtown Dayton
Details: This monthly art hop featuring dining, entertainment and shopping deals will include a “Party on the Patio” component in which local restaurants host live performances from 6-8 p.m. Participating restaurants and performers: Gather by Ghostlight at 37 W. Fourth St. will feature acoustic singer and songwriter Miah Qumsieh; Heart Mercantile at 601 E. Fifth St. will feature indie rocker Faye Williams; Lily’s Dayton at 329 E. Fifth St. will host Viva la Strings; and Winans Coffee and Chocolates at 221 N. Patterson Blvd. will feature acoustic singer and songwriter Dan Rivers.
Cost: Free
More info: downtowndayton.org
3. Bacon Fest
When: 4-10 p.m. Saturday Aug. 3
Where: Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering
Details: The Miami Valley Restaurant Association spotlights bacon in every way possible. There will also be music from Will Freed Band and DV8.
Cost: Free
More info: 937-296-3302 or fraze.com
4. Montgomery County Food Truck Rally
When: Noon-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3
Where: Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Road, Jefferson Twp.
Details: The Dayton Food Truck Association is hosting its first rally. There will be 30 food trucks and 11 other vendors including cottage bakers and art and craft merchants.
Cost: Free
More info: Facebook
5. Bluegrass and Brew Festival
When: 4-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2
Where: Downtown Fairborn
Details: Grammy Award-winning Steep Canyon Rangers headline this event with support from Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers and The Wayfarers. Numerous food trucks will also be on site.
Cost: Free
More info: bluegrassandbrew.com.
6. British Car Day
When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3
Where: Eastwood MetroPark, 1385 Harshman Road, Dayton
Details: Enjoy a car show, vendors, swap meet, concessions, children’s activities and vendors.
Cost: Free
More info: britishcardaytondayton.com
7. Scythian
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3
Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton
Details: Rousing and raucous, Scythian plays roots music from Celtic, Eastern European and Appalachian traditions with thunderous energy, technical prowess, and storytelling songwriting, beckoning crowds into a barn-dance, rock concert experience.
Cost: Free
More info: levittdayton.org
8. “We’re Doing it ALL Wrong” Opening Reception
When: 6-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2
Where: Edward A. Dixon Gallery, 222 N. St. Clair St., Dayton
Details: A variety of important social issues such as women’s rights, homelessness and the environment serve as the contextual foundation for the gallery’s fourth annual “We’re Doing It ALL Wrong” exhibition, which continues through Sept. 28.
Cost: Free
More info: shop.eadgallery.com
9. Small Farm and Food Fest
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3
Where: Carriage Hill MetroPark, 7850 E. Shull Rd, Huber Heights
Details: The newly opened Carriage Hill Family Farm Trail invites visitors to take a step back to simpler times and explore life on a working farm in the 1880s. The event also features workshops, demonstrations, a pop-up farmers market and more in addition to the unveiling of the new Carriage Hill Family Farm Trail.
Cost: Free
More info: metroparks.org/carriage-hill
10. Fulton Farm Sweet Corn Festival
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 3-4
Where: Fulton Farms, 2393 Ohio 202, Troy
Details: This festival will include live entertainment, local craft vendors, food trucks, children’s play area, fresh produce, corn roast, farm animals and more. A car show will take place on Saturday and the first Sunflower 5K will take place on Sunday.
Cost: Free
More info: 937-335-6983
