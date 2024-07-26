10 things to do in the Dayton region this weekend

When: Through Sunday, July 28

Where: Various participating restaurants across the Dayton region.

Details: Get a three-course meal at a discount from participating restaurants. For every meal served at participating restaurants, $1 will be donated to a local charity and the MVRA Education Foundation.

Cost: Varies among restaurants.

More info: dineoutdayton.com

2. Pineapple Fest

When: 3-10 p.m. Saturday, July 27

Where: Austin Landing, 10050 Innovation Drive, Dayton

Details: There will be foods, beer, seltzers and cocktails all made with pineapple. Also expect music, fire dancers, hula dancers and more.

Cost: Free

More info: dineoutdayton.com

3. Dayton Celtic Festival

When: July 26-28; 5:30-11 p.m. Friday, 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday

Where: RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton

Details: There will be three stages with live entertainment, a 5K/10K run/walk, Parade of Kilts, Celtic Marketplace, workshops, dancing and a Celtic mass on Sunday morning.

Cost: Free

More info: daytoncelticfestival.com

4. “The Wizard of Oz”

When: Through Aug. 11; Thursday, Friday and Sunday matinees and Thursday-Sunday evenings

Where: La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Avenue, Springboro

Details: Chris Beiser directs and choreographs an excellently entertaining production of this timeless family-friendly musical. Allison Gabert (Dorothy), Dylan Jackson (Hunk/Scarecrow), Nate Marcum (Zeke/Lion) and Jonathan Pendergrass (Hickory/Tin Man) establish a wonderful bond.

Cost: $39-$79

More info: 937-746-4554 or lacomedia.com

5. Annie Oakley Days Festival

When: July 26-28; 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday

Where: Darke County Fairgrounds, 800 Sweitzer St., Greenville

Details: The festival will have live entertainment, a parade, historical bus tours, shooting contests, a car show, kiddie tractor pulls and shooting contests.

Cost: Free

More info: annieoakleyfestival.org

FYI: From 12–6 p.m. on Saturday and 12-3 p.m. on Sunday, patrons can hold Annie Oakley’s 1910 J. Stevens .22 caliber deluxe target rifle with a Scheutzen butt in the Lowell Thomas Meeting Room of the Garst Museum, 205 N. Broadway St., Greenville. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for youth under 18.

6. Take Kids Fishing Day

When: 9:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, July 27

Where: Lakeside Lake, 3500 Lakeside Drive, Dayton

Details: The Union Sportsmen’s Alliance will provide an opportunity for children from various communities and backgrounds to learn about the importance of fishing and conservation. The first 150 kids ages 2 to 15 will receive a free fishing rod and reel.

Cost: Free

More info: unionsportsman.org

7. Rockin’ The River

When: 6-10:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27

Where: 1 S. Elm St., West Carrollton

Details: The fourth annual event will feature an Elton John tribute concert at 8 p.m. and pyrotechnics show at 10 p.m. All beer sales benefit the Montgomery County Law Enforcement Memorial Fund

Cost: Free

More info: westcarrollton.org/events

8. Woodland Cemetery Walking Tour: Jewelia Galloway Higgins

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27

Where: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum, 118 Woodland Ave., Dayton

Details: The Charity’s Children Project, Inc. and The Legacy of Charity’s Children, LLC celebrates the 150th year of its ancestor Jewelia Galloway Higgins, the subject of Season Two of the award-winning podcast “The Legacy of Charity’s Children.” This walking tour will feature Jewelia and highlight little known histories of everyday heroes. Patricia Smith Griffin will give a presentation on Jewelia and also share the history of the Black men that formed First Wesleyan Church after the attacks on Dayton’s first Black community called Africatown.

Cost: Free

More info: charityschildren.org/events

9. “Hooray for Hollywood”

When: 7 p.m. Sunday, July 28

Where: Sinclair College’s Centerville Campus, 5800 Clyo Road

Details: Centerville Pops! will present a concert featuring the Centerville Community Band and Centerville Community Chorus. Selections will include songs from movies including “James Bond” and “Batman.”

Cost: Free

More info: centervillecommunityband.com

10. Art in Motion: Summer Film Series

When: 2 p.m. Sunday, July 28

Where: Rose Auditorium of the Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton

Details: Dayton Art Institute’s Art in Motion: Summer Film Series continues with the 1991 Academy Award-winning drama “Thelma & Louise.” There will also be a 30-minute Skinner Pipe Organ concert before each show, where Matt Dierking from the Dayton Chapter of the American Guild of Organists will perform select songs related to the film. A cash bar will be available prior to the show as well. Guests are encouraged to stop by the special “Thelma & Louise” photo booth in the museum’s entrance rotunda to snap a picture with friends and family and even dress in their best ‘90s denim, bandanas, sunglasses and boots to celebrate the film’s themes of adventure, freedom and friendship.

Cost: Viewing the movie is free to museum members and included in the price of museum admission for non-members ($5-$15).

More info: 937-223-4278 or daytonartinstitute.org/visit