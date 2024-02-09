10 things to do this weekend in Dayton

When: Feb. 9-10; 5-9:30 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Wright State University, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton

Details: The Adventure Summit features world-class outdoor personalities. From endurance runners to long-distance backpackers and the founding father of mountain biking to polar explorers, our featured personalities each year are sure to inspire and amaze.

Cost: Free

More info: 937-775-5821 or www.wright.edu

Credit: WRIGHT STATE THEATRE Credit: WRIGHT STATE THEATRE

2. “By the Bog of Cats”

When: Through Feb. 11; 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: Festival Playhouse of the Creative Arts Center at Wright State University, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton

Details: Guest director Gina Handy Minyard, an advocate for female-driven plays and playwrights, stages a terrifically acted area premiere of Marina Carr’s moody Irish drama about family, fear, grief, lineage, and vengeance. Loosely based on Euripides’ Greek tragedy “Medea” with a contemporary dysfunction akin to Tracy Letts’ “August: Osage County,” this three-act (should’ve been two-act) tale takes time to find its footing (an Act 2 wedding kicks the action into gear and arises as a strong centerpiece). However, the action is heightened by volatile emotions and great atmospherics. Emma Massey, commanding the stage from her first line of dialogue, delivers a breakthrough portrayal of haunted, headstrong and unhinged Hester Swane, a mother and outcast refusing to leave her titular home despite an entire community trying to silence her. Aidan Fracker equally captivates as Carthage Kilbride, Hester’s former flame whose impending marriage causes huge frustration. Deborah Thomas’ outstanding dialect coaching also adds credibility to the production’s distinct cultural aesthetic.

Cost: $15-$25

More info: 937-775-2500 or wright.edu/theatre

3. “Sense and Sensibility”

When: Through Feb. 11: 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday

Where: DeVries Theatre of the Stevens Student Center at Cedarville University, 251 N. Main St., Cedarville

Details: Guest director Gabrielle Bauman helms a delightfully sophisticated presentation of Kate Hamill’s adaptation of Jane Austen’s timeless comedy centered on family, class, gossip, manners and romance. Excellent duo Hannah Kay Bradley (cautious, serious Elinor Dashwood) and Graecen Burson (effervescent, expressive Marianne Dashwood) are believably bonded as close-knit sisters leaning into the possibility of love while growing to understand the power of restraint. Bradley’s mature presence and polished delivery particularly conjures Olivia Colman (”The Crown”). Equally notable: Jayden Alexander’s charming portrayal of polar opposite brothers Edward Ferrars and Robert Ferrars, and Stephen Venditti’s quietly understated Colonel Brandon.

Cost: $15-$18

More info: 937-766-7787 or cedarville.edu

Credit: AP Credit: AP

4. “The Zone of Interest”

When: Feb. 9-15; 12:00 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 5:00 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday; 2:50 p.m., 5:15 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. Monday-Tuesday; 2:50 p.m. Wednesday; and 2:50 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 7:40 p.m. Thursday

Where: The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: Nominated for five Oscars including Best Picture, this acclaimed drama concerns a commandant of Auschwitz and his wife living with their family in a house next to the camp.

Cost: $6.50-$10.50

More info: 937-222-7469 or neonmovies.com

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

5. “Harry Potter” concert

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9 and 10

Where: Schuster Center, 1 W, Second St., Dayton

Details: The tales of a young wizard and the evil villain Lord Voldemort have been enthralling audiences of all ages since the first fantasy novel in the series was published in 1997. It spawned six other books, eight feature films and spinoff projects such as three “Fantastic Beast” films. Another unique offering is Innovation Arts & Entertainment’s “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in Concert,” which features a screening of the film with a full orchestra performing a live version of John Williams’ beloved score. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $90 to $155.50

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

6. Gem City Mardi Gras Threauxdown

When: 7-11:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10

Where: Brightside Music and Event Venue, 905 E. Third St., Dayton

Details: Gather some beads together and head to the Brightside for a special celebration of New Orleans cultures and music featuring Solistic and Krewe.

Cost: $20 general admission. $25 day of show general admission.

More info: 937-410-0450 or www.thebrightsidedayton.com.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

7. Mom Rock

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10

Where: Blind Bob’s, 430 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: Mom Rock has been delivering cheeky pop-rock since forming in Boston in 2018. After releasing three EPs, the California-based trio released its debut album in 2023. Mom Rock, which closed out the year with a dozen Midwest dates in November and December, has launched 2024 with a 14-date winter tour. Most of the shows are on the East Coast, with one Detroit show and three in Ohio. This Dayton show is 21 and older and also features Dayton-based Visitor. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $10

More info: 937-938-6405 or blindbobs.com

8. After Dark: Swing the Night Away

When: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10

Where: National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, 1100 Spaatz St., Dayton

Details: Enjoy swing dancing and artifacts from the collection not normally on display as well as themed aircraft, trivia with prizes, games, food and a cash bar.

Cost: $40

More info: 937-751-1550 or www.afmuseum.com.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

9. Intergalactic Space Force

When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10

Where: Courtyard Lounge, 320 W. National Road, Englewood

Details: “Vimana,” the new album from Intergalactic Space Force, gets its release on Friday, Feb. 9. The nine-song collection has trippy sci-fi art by Logan Walden, which perfectly suits the Dayton jam band’s cosmic blend of rock, reggae, funk and electronic music. Intergalactic Space Force is celebrating the album’s release of with this 21 and older show with special guests Station 432. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $5

More info: 937-836-9511

10. “Emerging Choreographers Concert 2024″

When: Feb. 9-11; 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday

Where: DanceSpace 170 in the Creative Arts Center at Wright State University, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton

Details: Junior and senior dance majors in the Wright State University Dance Ensemble premiere their new works. The concert will feature choreography by senior dance majors Daniella Fuson, Natalie Nagy, Macy Perry, and Elisabeth Sabol, and juniors Ariana Alvarado, Zoe Bees, Jonathan Foster, Gracie Hapner, and Alexis Wilson.

Cost: $5 suggested donation.

More info: 937-775-2500 or wright.edu/theatre