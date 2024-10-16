10 things to do this weekend in the Dayton region

When: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19

Where: Wegerzyn Gardens MetoPark, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton

Details: Enjoy a mix of traditional festival fun and hands-on educational opportunities that highlight how plants and wildlife change during the fall season. Expect live music, a magician, storytelling, face painting, leaf jumping, owl scavenger hunt, pumpkin ring toss, dress a scarecrow, and a pumpkin bean bag toss among other activities.

Cost: Free but registration is requested. However walk-ins are welcome.

More info: Register at metroparks.org/programs

2. “What the Constitution Means to Me”

When: Oct. 17-20; 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton

Details: Michelle Hayford directs the local premiere of Heidi Schreck’s Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-nominated play that addresses Constitutional debate and the relationships of women between four generations. Magnolia founder Gina Handy Minyard stars as Heidi. Matinee performances will be followed by a post-show discussion. “Constitution” also recently topped American Theatre magazine’s “Most-Produced Plays” list for a second year in a row.

Cost: $12-$33.50

More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org

3. Gem City Horror Film Fest

When: Oct. 18-19; Beginning at 7 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Englewood Cinema, 309 Meadowgrove Drive, Englewood

Details: Homegrown horror with works by Dayton filmmakers. On Saturday, enjoy a costume contest with prizes and trivia.

Cost: $10 for Friday night only. $15 for Saturday night only. $20 for both nights.

More info: englewoodcinema.com

4. Pumpkin Chunk

When: 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19

Where: Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, 5901 Airway Road, Dayton

Details: The annual Pumpkin Chuck will have teams from engineers, students and hobbyists building trebuchets or catapults to launch pumpkins for distance and accuracy competitions. Other activities include STEM activities, food trucks, live music and vendors.

Cost: Free

More info: wpafb.af.mil

5. “Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson, Apt. 2B”

When: Through Oct. 20; 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: Heather Wilson-Bowlby directs the Human Race Theatre Company’s playful and engaging regional premiere of Kate Hamill’s witty, feminist spin on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s iconic sleuths. Set in 2021 London, the funny and physical Shonita Joshi (Ms. Sherlock Holmes) and Maggie Lou Rader (Ms. Joan Watson, an American) create a delightful partnership bolstered by Holmes and Watson’s underlying desire for connection and renewed purpose in a post-pandemic world. The dynamic duo receives strong, versatile support from Kelly Mengelkoch (outstanding in multiple roles including seductive vixen Irene Adler) and Matthew Sierra (an appealing Human Race newcomer featured in multiple roles including Inspector Lestrade and Elliot Monk). Scenic designer Jeff Heater’s terrifically eye-catching set peppered with personality from skeletons to board games and costumer Janet G. Powell’s attractive costumes bridging centuries are also noteworthy.

Cost: $10-$53

More info: 937-228-3630 or humanracetheatre.org

6. Black Midwest Symposium

When: Oct. 19-20; 1-10 p.m. Saturday and 2-9 p.m. Sunday

Where: Dayton Metro Library, 215 E. Third St., Dayton

Details: The third biennial Black Midwest Symposium features artists, activists, academics, and other community-involved people to discuss issues related to Black life in the Midwest.

Cost: Free, but registration is necessary.

More info: daytonmetrolibrary.org

7. “Coppélia”

When: Oct. 18-20; 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: Described as “visually stunning” and “magnificent,” Robert Curran’s “Coppélia” reimagines a classic ballet. Set in a small Midwestern town, this work “tells the tale of a lifelike doll in a windowfront. Mistaken by the townspeople as a young, mysterious woman, she provides an escape for a community preoccupied with the realities of war.”

Cost: $5-$92.50

More info: daytonperformingarts.org

8. Halloween 2024 Dayton Dark Shadows Ball

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18

Where: Dayton Country Club, 555 Kramer Road, Dayton

Details: The Dayton Country Club will be transformed into an old-world gothic-inspired set with live entertainment, costumes and themed cocktails and food.

Cost: $150-$195

More info: daytondarkshadowsball.com

9. Scott Keo pays tribute to Michael Bublé

When: 7:30 p.m., Oct. 20

Where: Sinclair Centerville Campus, 5800 Clyo Road, Centerville

Details: Scott Keo brings his Michael Bublé tribute to town courtesy of the Miami Valley Community Concert Association. Keo has performed Bublé's hits across the country for over a decade.

Cost: $35

More info: mvcconcert.org

10. “Campaigns, Inc.”

When: Through Oct. 18-20; 8 p.m. Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday

Where: Dayton Theatre Guild, 430 Wayne Ave., Dayton

Details: Written by Daytonian Will Allan and acclaimed during its 2022 world premiere in Chicago, this comedy is based on the true story of Leone Baxter and Clem Whitaker, who formed the first political consulting firm in U.S. history. Set in 1934, the play is billed as “a jaw-dropping look at the underbelly of politics as the firm constructs the country’s first star-studded smear campaign.” K.L. Storer directs this local premiere.

Cost: $20

More info: 937-278-5993 or daytontheatreguild.org

11. Bach Society of Dayton

When: 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20

Where: Kettering Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 3939 Stonebridge Road, Dayton

Details: “Memorials” is the theme of this concert featuring works by Gabriel Fauré, John Tavener, J.S. Bach, and Gwyneth Walker. Guest soloists are Erin Fasone, Henry Benson, and Michael Koon.

Cost: $15-$30

More info: bachsocietyofdayton.org