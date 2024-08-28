10 things to do this weekend in the Dayton region

When: 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31

Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton

Details: The Wailing Souls, DJ SKNO, Seefari, and Jah Soul will deliver the reggae grooves. For over four decades, The Wailing Souls, the headlining act, have blended Motown harmonies with reggae roots, earning three Grammy nominations and producing hits like “War,” “Bredda Gravlicious,” and “Things and Time.” Tom “Seefari” Carroll is an acclaimed recording artist and multi-instrumentalist who has toured extensively across the U.S. blending classic reggae with diverse musical influences. Dayton-based Jah Soul blends reggae with rock, soul, funk and disco.

Cost: Free

More info: levittdayton.org

2. Free Family Movie

When: 8:30-11 p.m., Friday, Aug. 30

Where: Wilson Park, 350 Wilson Park Drive, West Carrollton

Details: Enjoy a family-friendly movie with popcorn under the stars. Bring your lawn chair and blankets.

Cost: Free

More info: westcarrollton.org

Credit: D. Ross Cameron Credit: D. Ross Cameron

3. Brantley Gilbert

When: 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30

Where: Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

Details: Country star Brantley Gilbert’s hits include “Bottoms Up,” “Country Must Be Country Wide,” “You Don’t Know Her Like I Do,” “One Hell of An Amen,” Platinum-certified collaboration with Lindsay Ell “What Happens In A Small Town,” and two chart-toppers as a songwriter with CMA Song of the Year nominee “Dirt Road Anthem” and “My Kinda Party.” Gilbert’s “Off The Rails Tour 2024″ also features special guest Sadie Bass.

Cost: $80 Orchestra Reserved Seat; $55 Lawn & Terrace General Admission; $40 each with purchase of 2 Lawn or 2 Terrace GA tickets. Optional Lawn Seat Back rentals are available for $15 in advance. Ticket prices increase $5 day of show.

More info: fraze.com

4. AlterFest

When: 6 p.m.-12 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 12 p.m.-12 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31 and Sunday, Sept. 1

Where: Archbishop Alter High School, 940 East David Road, Kettering

Details: Enjoy games, food trucks, rides, and other entertainment at this annual festival.

Cost: Free admission

More info: alterhs.org/alterfest

Credit: RICK FLYNN Credit: RICK FLYNN

5. “The Enchanted Cottage”

When: 8 p.m. Fridays, 5 p.m. Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 8

Where: Dayton Theatre Guild, 430 Wayne Ave., Dayton

Details: Debra Kent fluidly directs Arthur Pinero’s dated yet engaging 1923 play about a physically and emotionally scarred World War I veteran’s whimsical romance. Guild newcomers Frank Maranje (Oliver Bashforth) and Racheal Tingley (Laura Pennington) establish a warm bond, and Tingley particularly makes the most of her cringeworthy dialogue (a young woman lacking self-worth who yearns to be “positively pretty” is off-putting in the current Kamalanomeon era). The terrific supporting cast includes David Williamson as Major Murray Hillgrove, Caitlin Larsen Deer as Mrs. Violet Smallwood, Jim Walker as Mr. Rupert Smallwood, Don Campbell as Rev. Charles Corsellis, Rhea Smith as Mrs. Penny Corsellis, John Spitler as Rigg, and Karen Righter as the eccentric Mrs. Minnett. In addition Red Newman’s striking set design full of character, Carol Finley’s attractive period costumes and Richard Lee Waldeck’s evocative lighting design beautifully accent this presentation.

Cost: $19-$26

More info: 937-278-5993 or daytontheatreguild.org

6. Jennifer Hartswick

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30

Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton

Details: Trumpeter/vocalist Jennifer Hartswick is an original member of the Trey Anastasio Band who has collaborated with icons like Herbie Hancock and Phish. Her performances are renowned for their spontaneity and contagious energy, showcasing her astounding technical proficiency and heartfelt musical expression.

Cost: Free

More info: levittdayton.org

Credit: Dana Karrick Credit: Dana Karrick

7. “A Man of No Importance”

When: 8 p.m. Friday, 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday through Sept. 1

Where: Beavercreek Community Theatre, 3868 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek

Details: Director Matthew W. Smith’s lovely, impactful production of composer Stephen Flaherty, lyricist Lynn Ahrens and librettist Terrence McNally’s rarely staged musical is outstandingly led by Josh Hughes as closeted bus conductor Alfie Byrne. In this story of family and community set in 1964 Dublin, Hughes wonderfully and sincerely navigates the complexities of Alfie’s deep passion for the arts and the emotional impulses of a “love that dare not speak its name.” Notable featured portrayals are offered by Ty Smith as Alfie’s object of affection Robbie Fay (bringing energy to ”The Streets of Dublin”), Jeannine Sandlin as Alfie’s overprotective sister Lily, Liz Lindon as the soft-spoken Adele Rice, Richard Young as “Baldy” O’Shea (offering a poignant rendition of “The Cuddles Mary Gave”), and Ryan Hester in multiple roles. Smith’s excellent design team includes scenic designer Chris Harmon (creating gorgeous stained glass imagery), costumer Janet Powell and lighting designer Andrew Darr. Musical director Lorri B. Topping leads a firm orchestra.

Cost: $18-$20

More info: bctheatre.org

8. Katherine Blanford

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, and 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31

Where: Dayton Funny Bone, 88 Plum St. Ste 200, The Greene, Beavercreek

Details: The Kentucky-born comedian has appeared on “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon”, was a panelist on Vice TV’s “Super Maximum Retro Show,” and was featured on Netflix Radio. Her debut album, “Salt Daddy,” was released in June 2022, reaching No. 1 on iTunes Charts, and her Don’t Tell Comedy set has amassed millions of views online. She also co-hosts the weekly podcast, “Cheaties,” with fellow comedian Lace Larrabee.

Cost: $18

More info: dayton.funnybone.com

Credit: JUSTIN WALTON Credit: JUSTIN WALTON

9. “Shear Madness”

When: Thursday, Friday and Sunday matinees and Thursday-Sunday evenings through Sept. 15

Where: La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro

Details: One of the longest-running plays in the world and seen by more than 14 million people worldwide, German playwright Paul Pörtner’s funny, interactive whodunit involves a suspicious murder at Shear Madness Salon. New clues and quick improvisation promise to keep the script fresh at every performance.

Cost: $39-$79

More info: 937-746-4554 or lacomedia.com

10. Tour de Gem Cycling Classic

When: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31

Where: Day Air Ballpark, 220 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton

Details: The United Way of the Greater Dayton Area presents the seventh annual iteration of this fun, family-friendly event for cyclists of all ages and abilities.

Cost: $25–$200. Price depends on age and type of ride.

More info: To register, visit tourdegem.org