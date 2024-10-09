10 things to do this weekend in the Dayton region

18 minutes ago
Celebrations of music, film, comedy, culture, Halloween, and Oktoberfest are among signature events to keep in mind this weekend.

1. Dayton Music Fest

When: Beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 and Saturday, Oct. 12

Where: Five downtown Dayton venues: The Brightside, The Yellow Cab Tavern, Blind Bob’s, Trolley Stop and Oregon Express.

Details: The 20th annual Dayton Music Fest will feature more than 30 local bands as well as singer-songwriters, MCs and DJs.

Cost: $25 for weekend pass in advance. $30 for weekend pass at the door. $20 for a single night.

More info: daytonmusicfest.com

2. Out Here Dayton Film Fest

When: Oct. 10-13; Times vary.

Where: The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: The Neon celebrates its 19th year of presenting LGBTQIA+ films from around the world. The slate will be comprised of nine different screenings featuring 25 short and feature-length films.

Cost: Film passes are $75; Single tickets are $10. Scholarships are also available.

More info: outheredayton.org

3. Yellow Springs Street Fair

When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12

Where: Downtown Yellow Springs

Details: Enjoy 250 craft vendors, 30 food trucks, 20 bands, and a beer garden among other aspects.

Cost: Free

Details: yellowspringsohio.org

4. Sauerkraut Festival

When: Oct. 12-13; 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday

Where: Historic Main Street in downtown Waynesville

Details: More than 400 vendors from food to handmade goods will participate in this festive display of all things sauerkraut.

Cost: Free

More info: sauerkrautfestival.waynesvilleohio.com

5. Fairborn Halloween Festival

When: Oct. 11-13; 4-11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday

Where: Fairborn Chamber of Commerce, 12 N. Central Ave., Fairborn

Details: Enjoy an assortment of food and craft vendors, a Spooktacular Parade and Costume Contest, beer garden, live music, trick-or-treat at the vendor booths on Sunday, and more.

Cost: Free

More info: fairbornchamber.com

6. Charlie Berens

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: The comedian, New York Times best-selling author, Emmy-winning journalist, musician and creator of the “Manitowoc Minute” returns to Dayton. Berens also creates weekly content for his various social platforms and has amassed more than 9 million followers.

Cost: $40-$50

More info: daytonlive.org

7. Oktoberfest

When: Noon-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12

Where: Downtown Xenia

Details: Enjoy food trucks, beer, wine and live entertainment.

Cost: Free

More info: devilwindbrewing.com

8. Laughing for a Cure

When: 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13

Where: Dayton Funny Bone, 88 Plum St., Suite 200 at The Greene, Beavercreek

Details: This benefit comedy show is to help raise money for the Pink Ribbon Good Foundation.

Cost: $20

More info: dayton.funnybone.com

9. Huber Heights Multicultural Festival

When: Noon-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12

Where: Eichelberger Amphitheater, 8625 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights

Details: This festival will feature live entertainment, educational opportunities, unique arts and crafts, and delicious food showcasing many diverse cultures.

Cost: Free

More info: hhoh.org

10. Enon Apple Butter Festival

When: Oct. 12-13; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday

Where: Downtown Enon

Details: Enjoy food, crafts, demonstrations and music. The historical society will be making apple butter the old-fashioned way with kettles and open wood-burning fires.

Cost: Free

More info: enonhistoricalsociety.com

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.