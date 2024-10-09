10 things to do this weekend in the Dayton region

Celebrations of music, film, comedy, culture, Halloween, and Oktoberfest are among signature events to keep in mind this weekend.
1. Dayton Music Fest
When: Beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 and Saturday, Oct. 12
Where: Five downtown Dayton venues: The Brightside, The Yellow Cab Tavern, Blind Bob’s, Trolley Stop and Oregon Express.
Details: The 20th annual Dayton Music Fest will feature more than 30 local bands as well as singer-songwriters, MCs and DJs.
Cost: $25 for weekend pass in advance. $30 for weekend pass at the door. $20 for a single night.
More info: daytonmusicfest.com
2. Out Here Dayton Film Fest
When: Oct. 10-13; Times vary.
Where: The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton
Details: The Neon celebrates its 19th year of presenting LGBTQIA+ films from around the world. The slate will be comprised of nine different screenings featuring 25 short and feature-length films.
Cost: Film passes are $75; Single tickets are $10. Scholarships are also available.
More info: outheredayton.org
3. Yellow Springs Street Fair
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12
Where: Downtown Yellow Springs
Details: Enjoy 250 craft vendors, 30 food trucks, 20 bands, and a beer garden among other aspects.
Cost: Free
Details: yellowspringsohio.org
4. Sauerkraut Festival
When: Oct. 12-13; 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday
Where: Historic Main Street in downtown Waynesville
Details: More than 400 vendors from food to handmade goods will participate in this festive display of all things sauerkraut.
Cost: Free
More info: sauerkrautfestival.waynesvilleohio.com
5. Fairborn Halloween Festival
When: Oct. 11-13; 4-11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday
Where: Fairborn Chamber of Commerce, 12 N. Central Ave., Fairborn
Details: Enjoy an assortment of food and craft vendors, a Spooktacular Parade and Costume Contest, beer garden, live music, trick-or-treat at the vendor booths on Sunday, and more.
Cost: Free
More info: fairbornchamber.com
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
6. Charlie Berens
When: 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11
Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton
Details: The comedian, New York Times best-selling author, Emmy-winning journalist, musician and creator of the “Manitowoc Minute” returns to Dayton. Berens also creates weekly content for his various social platforms and has amassed more than 9 million followers.
Cost: $40-$50
More info: daytonlive.org
7. Oktoberfest
When: Noon-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12
Where: Downtown Xenia
Details: Enjoy food trucks, beer, wine and live entertainment.
Cost: Free
More info: devilwindbrewing.com
8. Laughing for a Cure
When: 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13
Where: Dayton Funny Bone, 88 Plum St., Suite 200 at The Greene, Beavercreek
Details: This benefit comedy show is to help raise money for the Pink Ribbon Good Foundation.
Cost: $20
More info: dayton.funnybone.com
9. Huber Heights Multicultural Festival
When: Noon-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12
Where: Eichelberger Amphitheater, 8625 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights
Details: This festival will feature live entertainment, educational opportunities, unique arts and crafts, and delicious food showcasing many diverse cultures.
Cost: Free
More info: hhoh.org
Credit: Bill Lackey
Credit: Bill Lackey
10. Enon Apple Butter Festival
When: Oct. 12-13; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday
Where: Downtown Enon
Details: Enjoy food, crafts, demonstrations and music. The historical society will be making apple butter the old-fashioned way with kettles and open wood-burning fires.
Cost: Free
More info: enonhistoricalsociety.com
About the Author