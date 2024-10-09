10 things to do this weekend in the Dayton region

When: Beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 and Saturday, Oct. 12

Where: Five downtown Dayton venues: The Brightside, The Yellow Cab Tavern, Blind Bob’s, Trolley Stop and Oregon Express.

Details: The 20th annual Dayton Music Fest will feature more than 30 local bands as well as singer-songwriters, MCs and DJs.

Cost: $25 for weekend pass in advance. $30 for weekend pass at the door. $20 for a single night.

More info: daytonmusicfest.com

2. Out Here Dayton Film Fest

When: Oct. 10-13; Times vary.

Where: The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: The Neon celebrates its 19th year of presenting LGBTQIA+ films from around the world. The slate will be comprised of nine different screenings featuring 25 short and feature-length films.

Cost: Film passes are $75; Single tickets are $10. Scholarships are also available.

More info: outheredayton.org

3. Yellow Springs Street Fair

When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12

Where: Downtown Yellow Springs

Details: Enjoy 250 craft vendors, 30 food trucks, 20 bands, and a beer garden among other aspects.

Cost: Free

Details: yellowspringsohio.org

4. Sauerkraut Festival

When: Oct. 12-13; 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday

Where: Historic Main Street in downtown Waynesville

Details: More than 400 vendors from food to handmade goods will participate in this festive display of all things sauerkraut.

Cost: Free

More info: sauerkrautfestival.waynesvilleohio.com

5. Fairborn Halloween Festival

When: Oct. 11-13; 4-11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday

Where: Fairborn Chamber of Commerce, 12 N. Central Ave., Fairborn

Details: Enjoy an assortment of food and craft vendors, a Spooktacular Parade and Costume Contest, beer garden, live music, trick-or-treat at the vendor booths on Sunday, and more.

Cost: Free

More info: fairbornchamber.com

6. Charlie Berens

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: The comedian, New York Times best-selling author, Emmy-winning journalist, musician and creator of the “Manitowoc Minute” returns to Dayton. Berens also creates weekly content for his various social platforms and has amassed more than 9 million followers.

Cost: $40-$50

More info: daytonlive.org

7. Oktoberfest

When: Noon-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12

Where: Downtown Xenia

Details: Enjoy food trucks, beer, wine and live entertainment.

Cost: Free

More info: devilwindbrewing.com

8. Laughing for a Cure

When: 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13

Where: Dayton Funny Bone, 88 Plum St., Suite 200 at The Greene, Beavercreek

Details: This benefit comedy show is to help raise money for the Pink Ribbon Good Foundation.

Cost: $20

More info: dayton.funnybone.com

9. Huber Heights Multicultural Festival

When: Noon-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12

Where: Eichelberger Amphitheater, 8625 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights

Details: This festival will feature live entertainment, educational opportunities, unique arts and crafts, and delicious food showcasing many diverse cultures.

Cost: Free

More info: hhoh.org

10. Enon Apple Butter Festival

When: Oct. 12-13; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday

Where: Downtown Enon

Details: Enjoy food, crafts, demonstrations and music. The historical society will be making apple butter the old-fashioned way with kettles and open wood-burning fires.

Cost: Free

More info: enonhistoricalsociety.com