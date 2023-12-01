12 ways to celebrate the holidays in Dayton’s Water Street District

1. Downtown Jingle Lights🎄

An interactive, drive-thru light show is on display through Monday, Jan. 1 on E. Monument Avenue and Main Street in downtown Dayton. Tune in to 95.1FM to see the lights sync up to holiday music.

2. Five Days of Holiday Giveaways🎄

A holiday scavenger hunt is underway in the Water Street District.

Over the next few weeks, a prize tin and gift card from a local business will be hidden within the district. Clues of the location will be shared on the district’s Instagram stories.

3. Learn to Ice Skate at RiverScape MetroPark🎄

With scenic views of the city and the Great Miami River, the region’s largest outdoor ice rink is open at RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave., through Friday, March 1.

Kids ages 5 to 8 can learn how to skate from 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3. Lessons will be offered for ages 9 to 17 from 10:30 to 11 a.m.

4. Holiday Mini Market🎄

The Holiday Mini Market returns to Riverscape MetroPark from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, Saturday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 16 featuring 2nd Street Market vendors.

5. Pint Night at Dayton Beer Company🎄

The Dayton Beer Company, located at 41 Madison St., is hosting a pint night on Thursday, Dec. 7.

In addition, Dayton Barrel Works will have a glassware giveaway.

6. Holiday Cocktail Show🎄

Tender Mercy, located at 607 E. Third St., is hosting a Holiday Cocktail Show from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9. Miami Valley Meals is the featured charity for this event.

7. Native Christmas Tree Sale🎄

2nd Street Market, located at 600 E. Second St., is hosting a Native Christ Tree Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10.

8. Beer + Dinner Pairing🎄

Little Fish Brewing is hosting a Beer Pairing Dinner at its Dayton Station, located at 116 Webster St., on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

Starting at 6:30 p.m., guest can enjoy five courses with a beer pairing. This dinner is especially important because the brewery is welcoming executive chef and general manager Zach Morgan to its Dayton location. Tickets are $90 to $360.

9. Water Street District Holiday Hop🎄

Pick up a passport at Moeller Brew Barn, 416 E. First St., at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15 and hop your way throughout the Water Street District. To complete the passport, stop at Dayton Beer Co., Dayton Barrel Works, Local Cantina, The Foundry Rooftop, Brixx Ice Company and Little Fish Brewing. Drop off your passport back at Moeller Brew Barn by 9 p.m. to collect a prize.

10. Santa Visits the Market🎄

Santa is visiting 2nd Street Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16 and from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 17.

11. Christmas Movies🎄

The Dayton Beer Company and Dayton Barrel Works will show Christmas movies on Thursday, Dec. 21.

12. Christmas Eve Skate🎄

Start a holiday tradition by skating with your friends and family at MetroParks Ice Rink from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 24.