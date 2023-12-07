2 restaurants, 2 lounges bound for West Third Street in Dayton

Soul Food Carryout

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Juanita-Michelle Darden, owner of Third Perk, is collaborating with chef Mark Brown of Atlanta to open Soul Food Carryout at 3907 W. Third St. They hope to open the carryout in February 2024 in addition to adding Third Perk Express to the space.

“It’s soul food, but it’s a play on words,” Brown said. “Although we’re doing some traditional soul food dishes, it’s the unwritten description of food for your soul in the sense that it will help you sustain life.”

Customers can expect anything from healthy bowls to pot roast and meatloaf served with mashed potatoes, mac and cheese or collard greens. The carryout is focusing on turkey and chicken products in addition to vegetarian options.

Brown is originally from Dayton and currently works as a personal chef for corporate entities and celebrities. He said his claim to fame was serving as personal chef to Tyler Perry.

Darden and Brown have a mutual passion for the Dayton community and are looking forward to bringing diversity to the culinary scene.

The building where the carryout and coffee shop will be located previously housed Citizens Federal. The building most recently housed restaurants like Quincy’s and Randy’s Chicken and Waffles.

XO Burger Vibez + Cocktails

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

XO Burger Vibez + Cocktails, a new restaurant specializing in gourmet burgers with a speakeasy in its basement, is coming to Dayton’s Wright-Dunbar business district in spring 2024.

Owner Anthony Thomas is filling a need in the neighborhood by opening his fast casual, family-oriented burger restaurant with a bar. He plans to offer beef, lamb, turkey and wagyu burgers in addition to entrees like lamb chops, salmon, red snapper and Cajun pasta.

The space will feature an elevator taking guests downstairs to XO Speakeasy, an adults-only, intimate space perfect for a date night.

Thomas is teaming up with Dillin Corp. to develop two of the six tenant spaces in the former space of Ohio Loan Co. and the building next door. He is the founder of Taco Street Co., located in the food hall. He also opened Lux Barber Lounge, an upscale barbershop located across the street from the food hall, with his son.

“I love the neighborhood,” Thomas said. “They give back to us. They support all of us at the food hall. They support the barbershop. The people over here deserve something else that’s nice to go to.”

XO Burger Vibez + Cocktails is located at 1171 W. Third St. For more information and updates, visit the establishment’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

Wright Dunbar Cigar Shoppe & Lounge

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Wright Dunbar Cigar Shoppe & Lounge is coming soon to West Dayton at 1153 W. Third St.

“Our aim is to forge a sophisticated, upscale environment that stands out in the market, delivering a cigar lounge experience that is unmatched in the Miami Valley,” said Jeff Jackson, co-founder of the cigar lounge and one of the driving forces behind Planned2Give.

According to a news release, the cigar lounge will span 4,000-square-feet across two floors offering a curated collection of premium cigars. Whether you’re a newcomer or seasoned connoisseur, the business will have something for every palate.

There will also be an outdoor space dubbed “The Cigarden.”

“At Wright Dunbar Cigars, we’re cultivating a space that offers more than just cigars,” said Dallas Webster, co-founder of the cigar lounge and a retired IT project manager. “It’s a lifestyle, a nexus of connections and a vibrant community. I envision a lounge as an inviting haven where exceptional products, exquisite events and unparalleled customer service are set to become the defining traits.”

Wright Dunbar Cigar Shoppe & Lounge plans to open in the second quarter of 2024. For more information, visit the lounge’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

Big Motion Lounge

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Demeeckus and Johnna Dorsey of Dayton are breathing new life into the Bowers Building at the corner of West Third Street and North James H. McGee Boulevard.

The husband-and-wife duo is expected to open Big Motion Lounge at 1718 W. Third St. next summer.

Instead of a bar atmosphere leaning toward hip-hop, the owners are hoping to establish a softer, laid-back vibe where people can relax after work.

Guests can expect themed entertainment nights featuring jazz, karaoke and open mic. There will also be local food trucks on site and a full bar with cocktails and nonalcoholic beverages.

“This is a chance for the community to come together,” Johnna said. “We don’t really have a lot on this side of our community — not a lot is offered. We want people to know this is a safe haven for you to come to.”

The couple previously operated a night-to-night, lounge-type atmosphere at Ruts Eatery, once located at 100 N. James H McGee Blvd. They recalled having a large turnout with a variety of ages.