2nd Street Market expands weekend hours

The 2nd Street Market has expanded its hours of operation to include Sunday.
The indoor market reopened on Saturdays last month. At the time organizers said reopening would be progressive as customer base and vendor capacity allowed.
The market, located at 600 East Second St. in Dayton, will be open each Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is open on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
In an effort to keep the indoor facilities open, organizers announced today, Tuesday, Aug. 24, masks will be required for indoor spaces when social distancing of at least six-feet can’t be maintained.
Shoppers can expect a number of outdoor farmers market vendors to remain outside, relocating to the north side of the building along East Second Street.
Through a partnership with local nonprofit Homefull, the EBT/SNAP exchange will resume indoors. The Market also will continue offering Produce Perks, a matching program that qualifying shoppers can use to maximize their purchases on produce.