3 Dayton area ice cream shops offering Girl Scout cookie-inspired treats

Details: Jet Freeze is offering flurries made with Girl Scout Thin Mints.

More information: Visit the ice cream shop’s Facebook page.

🍦 Jubie’s Creamery

Location: 471 W. Dayton Yellow Springs Road in Fairborn and 2749 W. Alex Bell Road in Moraine

Details: Jubie’s Creamery has two Girl Scout-inspired ice cream flavors: Mint Cookie (Thin Mint), a premium fresh mint ice cream swirled with Thin Mint cookies; and Coconut Cookie (Samoa), a premium coconut ice cream swirled with thick, rich fudge and Samoa cookies. The ice cream shop also has a Mint Cookie Shake. Customers can get both flavors made into a shake or sundae.

More information: Visit www.jubiescreamery.com or the creamery’s Facebook page.

🍦 Rip Rap Shake Shack

Location: 6010 Rip Rap Road in Dayton

Details: Rip Rap Shake Shack is featuring Girl Scout Cookie Monster Shakes made with Samoas, Tagalongs or Thin Mints.

More information: Visit the ice cream shop’s Facebook page.

The 2023 Girl Scout Cookie Program began January 6 and runs through March 19.