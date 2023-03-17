3 Dayton area ice cream shops offering Girl Scout cookie-inspired treats

As Girl Scout cookie season is almost over, three ice cream shops in the Dayton area are offering special cookie-inspired treats.
From milkshakes to mix-ins and hand-dipped ice cream, it’s the perfect way to enjoy your favorite cookies.
🍦 Jet Freeze
Credit: Natalie Jones
Credit: Natalie Jones
Location: 4014 E. Patterson Road in Beavercreek
Details: Jet Freeze is offering flurries made with Girl Scout Thin Mints.
More information: Visit the ice cream shop’s Facebook page.
🍦 Jubie’s Creamery
Credit: Submitted Photo
Credit: Submitted Photo
Location: 471 W. Dayton Yellow Springs Road in Fairborn and 2749 W. Alex Bell Road in Moraine
Details: Jubie’s Creamery has two Girl Scout-inspired ice cream flavors: Mint Cookie (Thin Mint), a premium fresh mint ice cream swirled with Thin Mint cookies; and Coconut Cookie (Samoa), a premium coconut ice cream swirled with thick, rich fudge and Samoa cookies. The ice cream shop also has a Mint Cookie Shake. Customers can get both flavors made into a shake or sundae.
More information: Visit www.jubiescreamery.com or the creamery’s Facebook page.
🍦 Rip Rap Shake Shack
Location: 6010 Rip Rap Road in Dayton
Details: Rip Rap Shake Shack is featuring Girl Scout Cookie Monster Shakes made with Samoas, Tagalongs or Thin Mints.
More information: Visit the ice cream shop’s Facebook page.
The 2023 Girl Scout Cookie Program began January 6 and runs through March 19.
About the Author