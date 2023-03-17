X

3 Dayton area ice cream shops offering Girl Scout cookie-inspired treats

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
27 minutes ago

As Girl Scout cookie season is almost over, three ice cream shops in the Dayton area are offering special cookie-inspired treats.

From milkshakes to mix-ins and hand-dipped ice cream, it’s the perfect way to enjoy your favorite cookies.

🍦 Jet Freeze

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

Location: 4014 E. Patterson Road in Beavercreek

Details: Jet Freeze is offering flurries made with Girl Scout Thin Mints.

More information: Visit the ice cream shop’s Facebook page.

🍦 Jubie’s Creamery

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

Location: 471 W. Dayton Yellow Springs Road in Fairborn and 2749 W. Alex Bell Road in Moraine

Details: Jubie’s Creamery has two Girl Scout-inspired ice cream flavors: Mint Cookie (Thin Mint), a premium fresh mint ice cream swirled with Thin Mint cookies; and Coconut Cookie (Samoa), a premium coconut ice cream swirled with thick, rich fudge and Samoa cookies. The ice cream shop also has a Mint Cookie Shake. Customers can get both flavors made into a shake or sundae.

More information: Visit www.jubiescreamery.com or the creamery’s Facebook page.

🍦 Rip Rap Shake Shack

Location: 6010 Rip Rap Road in Dayton

Details: Rip Rap Shake Shack is featuring Girl Scout Cookie Monster Shakes made with Samoas, Tagalongs or Thin Mints.

More information: Visit the ice cream shop’s Facebook page.

The 2023 Girl Scout Cookie Program began January 6 and runs through March 19.

In Other News
1
Contemporary Christian artist TobyMac to perform Monday at Nutter...
2
Xenia High School senior wins state poetry competition, advances to...
3
Sweet treat shop coming to downtown Springfield
4
Xenia natives bringing a taste of Hawaii to their hometown
5
Dayton R&B artist releases new music

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top