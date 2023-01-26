3 new businesses coming to Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood

New owners DeLov and Shawn Ledbetter said people can expect “the same great food with a touch of Nashville” in early February after they complete a remodel. The couple also owns Lov’s Whiskey Barrel Saloon, located at 939 N. Keowee St. in Dayton, and plans for the Watervliet site to be their second location.

“Lov’s Whiskey Barrel Saloon is an old school, honky-tonk straight out of Nashville,” Shawn said.

“It’s Dayton’s number one honky-tonk,” DeLov added.

The couple opened the bar in May 2020 because of their love for country music and Southern rock. They said when they were growing up in East Dayton there were several establishments with a honky-tonk vibe but the trend diminished in recent years.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

“Bars weren’t the same as they used to be,” DeLov said. “We wanted a place that we enjoyed going to.”

The couple said they had been looking for a second location for about a year and are excited to have a spot in their former stomping grounds.

The new owners said customers can expect new additions to the menu like barbecue ribs, Saturday and Sunday breakfast, live music, bar bingo, karaoke and much more. Renovations begin Friday with an expected opening of Feb. 1 or Feb. 3, Shawn said.

For more information on what’s to come, visit Lov’s Whiskey Barrel Saloon’s Facebook page.

2. Billie Gold Bubble Tea

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Dayton’s first bubble tea food truck will soon open a brick-and-mortar space in Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood, owner Nicole Cornett confirmed.

Cornett said Billie Gold Bubble Tea is expected to open in March at 732 Watervliet Ave. where Press Coffee Bar was previously located.

Press Coffee Bar’s last day at that spot was Jan. 20. Press owner Janell Barker told Dayton.com the coffee bar will continue to operate at 257 Wayne Ave.

Billie Gold Bubble Tea opened as a food truck in Oct. 2018. Cornett explained when she started there were no bubble tea shops in Dayton.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

“I just thought it’d be something fun that I did on the weekends or took to festivals occasionally,” Cornett said. “But then it ended up just being more popular than I expected.”

She said she is looking forward to having a regular spot for her customers, who can expect the same menu with some new drinks and unique snacks.

“It’s really hard to have a bad day when you’re drinking a bubble tea,” Cornett said. “We always say when you’re hot, hungry, thirsty or tired, a bubble tea will fix your problems.”

Cornett confirmed she will still operate the food truck but plans to change how often and where.

For more information about Billie Gold Bubble Tea, visit the food truck’s Facebook and Instagram pages or www.billiegoldbubbletea.com.

Explore Bubble tea shop moving into former Dayton coffee bar

3. Waffle House

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

A new Waffle House location is opening in April on the corner of Wilmington Avenue and Patterson Road in Dayton.

Njeri Boss, vice president of public relations for Waffle House, Inc., confirmed the new restaurant will be located at 1210 Wilmington Avenue. Projected opening is mid-April.

She said the restaurant is a franchise store, not a company store, so there wasn’t much information she could provide.

The 24-hour breakfast chain, known for its all-star special that includes waffles and hash browns, will sit near CVS Pharmacy and Fifth Third Bank. The restaurant is across the street from Elsa’s Mexican Restaurant.

Waffle House has been operating since 1955, with each restaurant remaining open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. There are more than 1,900 Waffle House locations open in 25 states – mostly in the Southeast region of the country.