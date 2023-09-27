3 new Mexican restaurants coming to Dayton region

In the coming months, the Dayton region will have three new Mexican restaurants to try.

Tres Amigos Bourbon & Tequila, El Asadero Mexican Grill and El Taco Veloz Mexican Street Tacos have locations south of Dayton in the Cincinnati area but have decided to bring their concept to the Miami Valley.

Here’s what you can expect:

Tres Amigos Bourbon & Tequila 🌮

Tres Amigos Bourbon & Tequila has opened at 92 Edgebrooke Drive in Springboro.

The Mexican restaurant opened Tuesday, Sept. 26 in the former space of Heroes Pizza House, which closed in January. The 4,000-square-foot space has since been remodeled.

Owner Carlos Camarena also owns Tres Amigos Mexican Grill, located at 1012 Lebanon St. in Monroe. The Springboro restaurant will be similar to the Monroe location but with an elevated focus on bourbon and tequila.

In addition, the Springboro restaurant will have a tortilla machine visible to customers. Customers will be able to see how tortillas are made and get them fresh, right away.

Tres Amigos Bourbon & Tequila is expected to be open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

El Asadero Mexican Grill 🌮

Rancheros Cocina Mexicana, located in Centerville’s Cross Pointe Shopping Centre, is being rebranded into El Asadero Mexican Grill.

El Asadero has partnered with the owners of Rancheros to turn the restaurant into a new, modern concept, said co-owner Omar Espinoza. The rebranded restaurant will feature a dining experience with entertainment such as a dancing robot and shots delivered via airplane.

Customers can expect a new food and drink menu with favorites like Street Tacos, Steak Sirloin, Quesabirria and Pizzabirria as well as margarita towers and other creative drinks. Espinoza said the food menu features authentic chargrilled dishes.

The owners are in the midst of a remodel with new urban artwork and decorations. They are planning to take over Oct. 1.

The restaurant, located at 101 E. Alex Bell Road Suite 134, plans to expand next door. The new addition will feature an indoor patio atmosphere with about 38 additional tables.

El Asadero Mexican Grill has two other locations: 1081 Smiley Ave. in Cincinnati and 144 Rojay Drive in Lexington, Kentucky. They also plan to open a location in Columbus.

El Taco Veloz Mexican Street Tacos 🌮

El Taco Veloz Mexican Street Tacos is coming soon to the former location of Salsas Mexican Restaurant in the Airway Shopping Center near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Salsas Mexican Restaurant closed its doors at 4904 Airway Road in Riverside on March 31. Before Salsas, the space previously housed Pepito’s Mexican Restaurant.

El Taco Veloz Mexican Street Tacos has a location at 922 Business 28 in Milford near Cincinnati.

The restaurant offers tacos, burritos, nachos, quesadillas, enchiladas and fajitas as well as house specials like Steak Diego, Parrillada La Chingona, Chimichangas and more.

The Milford location is brightly colored with artwork featuring calaveras.