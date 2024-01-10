4 most popular items on the Buckhorn Tavern menu

I’ve been to the Buckhorn Tavern once with my husband’s family. His dad always gets the ribs and onion rings and my husband does the same. When I went with them, I had the cabbage rolls and they were delicious!

If you’ve never been to the Buckhorn Tavern, here are the four most popular items on their menu:

1. Steak

Customers can order a 12-ounce New York Strip or a 12-ounce Rib Eye, both garnished with onion rings. The restaurant also has Filet Mignon, Chopped Sirloin or a Angus N.Y. Strip.

Don’t forget to complement your steak with sauteed mushrooms and onion, garlic parmesan butter, blackened seasonings, burgundy button mushrooms, bleu cheese horseradish butter or horsey sauce.

2. Ribs

The restaurant’s award winning, fall off the born ribs can be ordered in a full or half slab. They also offer rib teaser combinations with shrimp, pork chops or chicken tenders.

3. Crispy Whitefish

A huge, flaky mild whitefish dredged in Panko Japanese bread crumbs that is fried.

4. Mozzarella Cheese Logs

Buckhorn Tavern’s version of a cheese stick. They are made in-house and much lager than your typical cheese stick. They are served with a tangy BBQ sauce instead of marinara.

The Buckhorn Tavern is located at 8800 Meeker Road in Dayton. To check out the restaurant’s full menu, visit www.buckhorntavern.net.