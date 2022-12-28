5 cocktail recipes to ring in the new year

2 oz. Buckeye Vodka

1 oz. Blue Curacao

1 oz. Simple Syrup

Prosecco

Honey

Sprinkles

Directions: Rim a martini glass with honey and sprinkles. Add ice, vodka, curacao and simple syrup into a cocktail shaker. Shake well, then strain into a martini glass. Top with prosecco.

🍸 French 75 by Lily’s Dayton

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Ingredients:

.575 oz. Gin (Lily’s uses Citadelle French Gin)

.5 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

.25 oz. Simple Syrup

Dry Sparking White Wine

Directions: In a shaker, add gin, fresh lemon juice and simple syrup. Shake with ice and strain into chilled flute or Nick and Nora glass. Top with dry sparkling white wine (Lily’s uses Prosecco, but Cava or anything else works too).

🍸 Kentucky Bulldog by The Bar at W. Social Tap & Table

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Ingredients:

1 oz. Salted Caramel Bird Dog Bourbon

1 oz. Salted Caramel Stoli

1 oz. King and Dane Coffee Liqueur

2 oz. Heavy Cream

3 oz. Abita Root beer

Directions: Rim glass on inside of rim with caramel to create drips. Add ice and coffee liqueur. Slowly top with cream. Add in vodka and bourbon slowly. Top with root beer.

🍸 Ranch Water by Sueño

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Ingredients:

2 oz. Blanco Tequila

1/2 oz. Lime Juice

6 oz. Topo Chico

Directions: Serve over ice with a salt rim and a cucumber slice.

🍸 Ego Death by Tender Mercy

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Ingredients:

2 oz. Rosemary-Infused Tequila

1/2 oz. Lime

1/2 oz. Grapefruit Juice

1/4 oz. Ferrand Dry Curaçao

1/4 oz. Crème de Violette

1/4 oz. Crème de Mûre

1/4 oz. Simple Syrup

Directions: Shake and serve on the rocks. Garnish with grapefruit and rosemary.