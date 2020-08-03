‘9 Doves,’ a mural commemorating victims of Oregon District mass shooting, has a public home

Upturned hands at the bottom of the mosaic signify the release of the nine doves, each one representing a person killed.

More than 300 people placed one and two-inch porcelain pieces in the sky surrounding the doves. Many wrote messages, prayers and hopes on the individual tiles.

Among the sentiments on the tiles are “Dayton Loves You,” “Be Kind To Each Other,” and “God’s Angels.”

“Participating in the creation of the mural helps people examine and work out emotions and feelings in a visual way,” McMillan said. “This was art as a therapeutic first response to tragedy.”

'9 Doves,' a mosaic mural created by the community to honor the nine people killed in the Oregon District mass shooting last year, was hung Tuesday, Aug. 3 in the lobby of Dayton's City Hall. Many people wrote messages on the porcelain pieces. LISA POWELL / STAFF

The 5 feet tall, 6 feet wide mural, weighing 200 pounds, has been placed near a seating area in the lobby, giving the public a place to reflect.

“It’s quiet and calm in there. It’s a secure place where you can spend some time with the piece,” McMillan said. “I think it is also a place of honor in Dayton. Politicians and leaders and people invested in the community go through those doors.”

Tim Fitzgerald (left) a carpenter with the City of Dayton and Michael Goodson, curator and director of programming at The Co., hang "9 Doves" in the lobby of Dayton City Hall Monday. The mural, designed by Jes McMillan, founder of the Mosaic Institute of Greater Dayton, was created with help from the community in response to the mass shooting in the Oregon District. LISA POWELL / STAFF

The Contemporary Dayton curates art for City Hall and “9 Doves” was designed to exemplify healing and community through creation, said Eva Buttacovoli, executive director and chief curator.

“The work, in commemorating our collective loss, is perfectly placed — central in the location of City Hall and central to the consciousness of our hearts,” she said.