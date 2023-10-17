93-year-old food event returns in-person in November

Waffle Shop at Christ Episcopal Church in downtown Dayton will return as in-person event Nov. 14-17.

The beloved 93-year-old event paused during the coronavirus pandemic and returned last year as a carry-out endeavor.

Here are 10 details to know about one of Dayton’s favorite holiday dining experiences.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

1. It’s popular. Between 1,600 and 2,000 people attended this event every November prior to the pandemic.

2. It’s affordable. Waffles, sausage, soups, sandwiches, salads, baked goods, crafts, and a white elephant sale are all on the menu. You can eat well for under $10.

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

3. You are eating for a good cause. Waffle Shop profits are given back to the community through a number of grants that are awarded every spring. In 2021 they awarded a total of $16,000 in grants to 14 local organizations making a difference in our community.

4. It’s a tradition. Waffle Shop began in November 1929.

Credit: Christ Episcopal Church Credit: Christ Episcopal Church

5. You can search for treasure. In addition to the lunch there is also a rummage sale called Elsie’s Attic. Elsie was a former church parishioner who coordinated the rummage sale for many years. After her death it was named in her memory. There are also fantastic homemade baked goods and poinsettias for sale.

6. There’s entertainment. Each day features a celebrity waffle maker and local musicians, so there’s always something to look at.

Credit: Christ Episcopal Church "The History of Waffle Shop." Credit: Christ Episcopal Church "The History of Waffle Shop."

7. There is carry-out dining. Head to http://daytonchristepiscopal.com/waffle-shop and download the fax sheet and get your order to go.

8. There’s something new every day. A different special, a different treasure, a different familiar face — every day at Waffle Shop is a reminder of how special our community is.

Credit: Christ Episcopal Church "The History of Waffle Shop." Credit: Christ Episcopal Church "The History of Waffle Shop."

9. It’s filling and flavorful. As if the meal isn’t filling enough, there’s dessert. In addition, the sausage is a special mix you can only find at Waffle Shop. Order extra and take them home to freeze for an upcoming breakfast or, if you are like me, breakfasts.

10. Call ahead. Larger groups can call to “reserve” a table for their group to come have lunch together. When the menu is waffles, sausages, soups, sandwiches and pies you know you can’t go wrong.

Head to Waffle Shop early in the week and don’t be surprised to find yourself back there a few days later. It’s a great lunch that helps serve many great causes.

Contact this writer at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com.

HOW TO GO

What: Waffle Shop at Christ Episcopal Church

Where: 20 West First Street, Dayton

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 14-17

More info: 937-223-2239 or http://daytonchristepiscopal.com/waffle-shop