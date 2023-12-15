BreakingNews
Miami Valley Hospital to be academic medical center as part of Premier-WSU deal

A family business: Jalen Hooker ventures out with momager Angela Harris

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

What to Know
By
1 hour ago
X

Angela Harris has always been a supportive parent. However, the Dayton-based mother of a daughter and twin sons not only followed her son Jalen “J Smooth” Hooker into the music business but also into Full Sail University.

Both graduated on Oct. 27. Hooker received a bachelor’s degree in music production and Harris received a master’s degree in public relations. The mother-and-son team recently discussed the family business venture.

Harris: “Jalen also has hands for home improvement so when he said he wanted to go to school for music production, I said, ‘Which one do you really want to do?’ He said, ‘Music production.’ I said, ‘OK, if that’s something you want to do, go do it.’ So, he started going to Full Sail University online.”

Hooker: “I’m learning two things at once — music and how to build houses. I’m going to be building a new house with my boss at the beginning of the year. We built one last year, just the two of us. We’ll be out in the cold but it’s fun. That kind of work is always going to be here. One day I want to have a couple of houses, maybe some rental houses but I really wanted to do music now.”

Explore10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

Harris: “Jalen invented J. Smooth Entertainment two years ago. I’m like, ‘I’m your biggest cheerleader, so why don’t I manage you?’ So, I’m his momager as they call it. I already have a master’s degree in industrial organizational psychology, so I looked into Full Sail and I decided to get my master’s in public relations to help build his brand and his reputation. What better way to help him? I can write press releases and handle social media, which is so important for what we do.”

Hooker: “When she told me she was going to Full Sail too, it was like, ‘Wow, she’s going to do it. We’re all going to do it.’ It doesn’t matter who you are or what’s going on, you can do anything you put your mind to.”

ExploreTELL US: Share a memory that makes you think of the holiday season

Harris: “You’re never too old to make your dreams come true. I wanted to influence others and inspire them. We do this together because it’s important for family unity. I also wanted to show the world no matter what, you can support your kids and your kids can support you. He’s an inspiration to me. It doesn’t matter how old or young you are. You can inspire someone at a younger age or an older age.”

Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or donthrasher100@gmail.com.

In Other News
1
UPDATE: Biggby Coffee to hold grand opening for latest Dayton area...
2
RIGHT NOW WITH RUSSELL: Bradley Cooper makes remarkable ‘Maestro’
3
TJ Chumps’ Battle of the Burgers returns for 5th year
4
Val’s Bakery closing on Brown Street, relocating to downtown Dayton
5
Dayton area Lee’s chicken restaurants to feature celebrity voice in...

About the Author

Follow Don Thrasher on facebook

Don Thrasher, a native of Gadsden, Alabama, has been a weekly contributor for the Dayton Daily News since 2003. He covers national and international music, performance and art. Don is a versatile writer, who has interviewed ballet dancers, professional athletes, authors, comedians, filmmakers, rodeo clowns and other disparate figures.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top