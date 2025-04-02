A Manga- and anime-inspired show, Front Street artists in Springboro and other regional arts news

According to production notes, this show was the first-ever 2.5D musical to hit North American stages, offering “live theatre that merges the visual style of manga and anime with the immersive power of live performance.”

“Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Super Live” will be performed in Japanese with English subtitles. The show runs 1 hour and 35 minutes without intermission.

The performance begins at 8 p.m. at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. Tickets are $53-$111. There is also a VIP Experience available which includes a premium seat, a VIP lanyard, a special edition poster and a post-show hi-five experience with the cast.

For tickets or more information, call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org.

Edward A. Dixon Gallery presents works of Susanne Scherette King

Susanne Scherette King’s paintings span 25 years with an ever-changing and evolving style. Her latest works will be exhibited during the month of April at the Edward A. Dixon Gallery, 222 N. St. Clair St., Dayton.

Inspired by mid-century artists such as Robert Motherwell, Joan Mitchell and Franz Kline, King’s strong colors, movement and motion and wide range of style illuminate the title of her show: “Sway.”

“After two life changing medical events, my teaching career ended, but by making some modifications in technique I continued to paint,” King said in a press statement.

“Sway” will have an opening reception from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, April 3. King will give an Artist Talk from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, April 12. Both events are free and open to the public. The exhibition will remain on view through Monday, April 28 during normal gallery hours 12-5 p.m. Thursday-Sunday except 3-8 p.m. Fridays.

For more information, contact Dixon at 937-313-7886.

WYSO general manager selected for CreativeOhio’s inaugural Advocacy Leadership Institute

Luke Dennis, general manager of WYSO and president of Miami Valley Public Media, has been selected as a member of the 2025 Cohort of the CreativeOhio Advocacy Leadership Institute (ALI), a new initiative designed to empower arts leaders across the state with advocacy skills, legislative insights and statewide connections.

Dennis is one of 25 leaders, representing 15 cities across Ohio, chosen through a competitive application process. Participants will engage in hands-on workshops, site visits to cultural hubs, and in-depth discussions on legislative processes, public funding, and advocacy strategies.

“I am honored that WYSO will be represented as this talented, passionate group of people works to ensure a bright future for the arts in our state,” Dennis said in a press statement. “This opportunity will allow me to expand my advocacy skills, connect with leaders across the state, and ensure that WYSO plays a key role in advancing Ohio’s creative sector.”

For more information about the CreativeOhio Advocacy Leadership Institute and to see the full cohort, visit creativeoh.org.

Springboro invites Front Street artists, ArtFest seeks applicants

The April exhibition at Springboro Performing Arts Center, 115 Wright Station Way, is titled “Front Street Artists Come to the Boro, II.”

Front Street is the Dayton region’s largest community of artists and is part of the Dayton Arts District at 101 East Second St. Home to over 150 artists, this show features 20 Front Street artists showcasing painting, glassmaking, sculpting, jewelry crafting, woodworking and textiles.

Coordinated by artists Julie Riley and William Cunningham, the show also includes works by Doug Baker, Tami Beale, Matt Burgy, Jeanne Fehskens, Elisha Frontz, Bonnie Kuntz, Lynn Marie, Carol O’Neal, Kim Phelps, Hadley Rodebeck, Kate Santucci, Marlene Steele, Bruce Soifer, Jo Anne Vincent, Dan Wells, Ariel White and Sarah Wrona.

An opening reception will take place from 6–8 p.m. Thursday, April 3. The exhibit continues through Friday, April 25. Gallery Hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with some extended hours on evenings and weekends. For more information, call 937-748-5774.

In other Springboro arts news, the Springboro Arts Council is hosting its annual ArtFest on Main Saturday, Aug. 23. This is a juried fine art and fine craft show that attracts about 5,000 people to enjoy art, food, drinks and live music. If you are interested in applying, the deadline is Thursday, May 1. For more information or to apply, visit zapplication.org/event-info.php?ID=13239.

Young at Heart Players to celebrate 25 years in June

The senior theater troupe Young at Heart Players will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a production of Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten’s comedy “The Wild Women of Winedale.” Performances will take place June 13-22 at the Dayton Theatre Guild.

“Too much seriousness going on today,” said YAHP Founder Fran Pesch. “This show provides many laughs.”

For more information, visit youngatheartplayers.com.

