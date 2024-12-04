Adults-only ‘Frosty Night’ promises naughty holiday fun and other arts news

The Los Angeles-based Brown workshopped the show with the Human Race in August. His revisions are complete and he’s hopeful audiences will enjoy the naughty, absurd ride he concocted.

“Sharon goes to the North Pole to plot her revenge and things go wildly off track after that,” Brown said. “There will be secrets, twists and turns that will surprise people. But in the end, it’s a story about love and the choices we make and how we can mend relationships.”

Staged by Human Race Artistic Director Emily N. Wells, “A Frosty Night” will star Mierka Girten as Sharon, Christine Brunner as Noel Claus and Tim Lile as The Snowman.

“Mark’s lively characters are set in these outrageous circumstances that perfectly fit our usual 18 and over winter productions,” Wells said. “This production was commissioned to fulfill The Human Race’s quest for non-traditional winter stories, and part of our ongoing commitment to developing new work.”

Brown, creator of last season’s terrific new musical “This Is Tom Jones!,” also produced in its world premiere by the Human Race, is grateful for the support he’s received and the company’s confidence to continue nurturing new works.

“The Human Race is incredibly supportive,” he said. “I’m treated so well and I’m sure other playwrights have been treated the same. It’s hard to get new work seen, especially now when people want to see what they know. But companies like the Human Race have (faith) in their audience and are willing to put money into new work. The Human Race is a really great place to work.”

“A Frosty Night,” a one-act performed in 80 minutes, will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton. Tickets are $10-$53. Also, there are two sections of $20 seats available at any time through the box office, and ten $10 rush seats available 90 minutes before any performance.

In addition, there are Special Nights at The Loft: Inside Track, a pre-show discussion, will begin at 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12 prior to the 7:30 p.m. performance; Industry Night/Sawbuck will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15 ($10 tickets available at 6 p.m.); and Parent’s Day Out, featuring separate activities for kids ages 5-12, is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15 and 22.

For tickets or more information, call 937-228-3630 or visit humanracetheatre.org.

Credit: MICHAEL GREEN Credit: MICHAEL GREEN

DCDC presents ‘Littlest Angel’

The Dayton Contemporary Dance Company presents “The Littlest Angel,” an adaptation of Charles Tazewell’s endearing 1946 children’s story, Saturday, Dec. 14 at the University of Dayton.

Back by popular demand for the eleventh time and choreographed by DCDC Associate Artistic Director Crystal Michelle, this touching account concerns giving and humility accented with narration and traditional holiday tunes. The story concerns a little angel whose mischievous ways captures the hearts of everyone around her and reveals the true spirit of giving.

Company member Countess V. Winfrey is reprising the role for the sixth time.

“As I enter into my sixth round as the Littlest Angel, I look forward to experiencing the majesty of this beautiful production all over again, like it’s the first time!,” Winfrey said in a press statement. “Embodying this character is so relatable to my personal life experience, and I am so honored to share her story with you.”

The performance will take place at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in the University of Dayton’s Kennedy Union Boll Theatre, 300 College Park, Dayton. Tickets are $25. For tickets or more information, call 937-228-3232 or visit dcdc.org.

Sinclair Theatre presents children’s holiday musical

Sinclair Community College presents the children’s holiday musical “Twas” Dec. 19-22 in Blair Hall Theatre.

Written by local playwright Patti Frankhouser Celek, “‘Twas” is based loosely on the poem “Twas the Night Before Christmas.” This story features family pets left home alone on Christmas Eve. They discover that families celebrate the holiday season in many ways including Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and Las Posada, while emphasizing “kindness all year through.”

“We’re so proud to have made our holiday children’s show more and more inclusive since we began offering it in 2014,” said Sinclair Chair of Theatre and Dance Gina Neuerer, who also serves as producer, in a press statement. “It’s a joy to see families return year after year and be able to expand the educational opportunities to include multiple cultures.”

Directed by Gina Kleesattel with choreography by Rodney Veal, the show features a cast that includes both student and community actors: Edward Folkerth, Ayauna Goodwin, Janiece Carver, Olivia Burchfield, Adalia Gaynier, Neveah Webb, Hannah Ramey, Shae Trauthwein, and Saul Caplan. Shadow interpreters are Amy Crissman, Madison Janson, Kristen Weaver, Olivia Rose Parrish, and Bethany Crank.

Performances will take place noon Thursday and Friday, 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday in Blair Hall Theatre, Building 2, on Sinclair’s downtown Dayton campus, 401 W. Fourth St. Tickets are $8 and only available online at sinclair.edu/tickets.