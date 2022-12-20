Agave & Rye releases new winter menu with Cheetos-inspired items

He added each potential new menu item is judged on its ability to execute brand standards, ensuring all new menu items can be consistently epic.

“It takes a lot of time, thought, energy and effort, but in the end, it’s rewarding for our teams to see guests falling in love with our food,” Britt said.

He also shared his go-to favorite items are: The Rooster, an epic taco with house mac n cheese, fried chicken, Nashville hot sauce and sweet pickles; Cheesy Taquitos; and the Grilled Birria Burrito, (consisting of) slow-braised beef, Mexican rice, Oaxaca cheese, queso, sweet & spicy bacon, chipotle crema and consommé for dipping.

“Agave & Rye is an escape,” Britt said. “We want our guests to know they can enjoy time with friends and family in an upbeat environment where their true authentic selves will be embraced by all. What better way to celebrate than with some good food and drinks, friends and family and smiles all around.”

Agave & Rye has two locations in the Dayton region at 2 N. Market Street in Troy and 7125 Fountain View Drive in Liberty Township, but there are two more on the way.

The restaurant has plans to open a new location at 11 N. Main Street in Centerville. Britt said that location is tentatively projected to open in the second quarter of 2023. They are also planning to open a new location in Hamilton at the intersection of Main Street and South East Street, where the former Ritzi’s Service Station resided. Britt said they are currently in conversations with the developers in regards to Hamilton’s opening date.

For more information about Agave & Rye, visit www.agaveandrye.com.