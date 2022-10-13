All-you-can-eat crab legs are back at Basil’s on Market

The all-you-can-eat crab legs will be back for a limited time, while supplies last. The special is $49.99 and includes two sides.

Basil’s on Market recently closed its downtown Dayton location overlooking the Great Miami River. Finkelstein said he closed the restaurant in late August for a variety of reasons including short-staffing and rising costs. Another contributing factor included some area businesses never returning to in-person work after the coronavirus pandemic.

Basil’s on Market has two Dayton-area locations: 2729 Fairfield Commons Boulevard in Beavercreek and 18 N. Market Street in Troy.

Finkelstein said they are currently booking large parties for the holidays.

For more information about Basil’s on Market, visit www.basilsonmarket.com.