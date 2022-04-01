Amy Schneider visits White House to support Transgender Day of Visibility

“I’m just really honored to be here and really grateful that trans people are being celebrated in a place like this,” she said. “The more that people like me can be seen, the harder it is to sustain the myths that are kind of driving a lot of this hate and fear.”

When asked whether she planned to do any lobbying or activism in the future, she said she was contemplating her next steps.

“I am trying to figure out where that sort of advocacy and activism fits into my life,” she said. “Everything’s changed in the last few months and I’m still playing it by ear. I would like to do more of it but for right now I’m just not sure what the right and effective way to do that would be.”

She also offered words of encouragement to transgender youth whose lives are being affected by transphobic legislation.

“Hang in there,” she said. “I think that this backlash right now is temporary. The country overall is on our side and getting more so every day, and I think it’s not going to be too long before these sorts of bills are seen as the thing of the past and no longer what we want to be as a country.”

Schneider also noted the “Jeopardy!” Tournament of Champions is expected to air in November.