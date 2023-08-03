Annual juried exhibit ‘We’re Doing It ALL Wrong’ returns to highlight new social issues

The third installment of ”We’re Doing It ALL Wrong,” an exhibition showcasing social justice artwork from around the country, opens Friday, Aug. 4 at the Edward A. Dixon Gallery in downtown Dayton.

The series spotlights issues that “have persisted in cultures, institutions, organizations, spiritual lives and governments for far too long,” according to Dixon. The gallery owner said he wants to stir conversations around these issues through the art he curates and displays. Themes explored within the exhibition include human trafficking, refugees, homelessness and police culture.

With each year of entries, new issues are top of mind, and Dixon said he never knows what to expect from the pieces that are entered.

“You never know what situation or issue might touch an artist in such a way that it compels them to express their views in the form of visual art,” Dixon said.

The collection was juried by Dixon along with Minneapolis gallery owner/artist Amanda Wirig and Dayton artist Jamaal Durr.

“I really enjoyed jurying this show,” Durr said. “There were so many compelling works that introduced me to not only new artists but also new ways of creating. The idea of visually communicating some of the world’s biggest challenges in this way makes for an exhibition that is well equipped to make its audience think and feel.”

Wirig admitted the over 200 entries submitted expressed immense artistic talent that made the selection process difficult.

“The exhibition is strong and I’m glad to see so many artists brave enough to make a strong social statement with their work,” Wirig said of the final collection of pieces.

“We’re Doing It ALL Wrong” will have an opening reception on Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. during downtown Dayton’s First Friday festivities. The opening coincides with the city-wide celebration of the arts this weekend including the Downtown Dayton Partnership’s annual Art in the City showcase.

During the duration of the exhibition, the gallery will also host an event supporting local nonprofits on Friday, Sept. 1 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The exhibit will have a closing reception on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

HOW TO GO

What: The third installment of “We’re Doing It ALL Wrong” exhibition

When: Friday, Aug. 4 through Saturday, Sept. 30. The exhibit is viewable Thursday through Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. except on Fridays when hours of operation are from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Edward A. Dixon Gallery, 222 N. St. Clair St., Dayton

More Information: For additional details, visit https://eadgallery.com/