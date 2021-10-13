Apply now! Cash prize at stake in Dayton’s 16th annual Gingerbread Homes contest

The area’s most creative confectionery decorators are being sought to compete for a $500 cash prize.
Downtown Dayton Partnership has put out the call for participants in the 16th annual Gingerbread Homes for the Holidays contest on Friday, Nov. 26 where entries will be voted on by the public during the Grande Illumination event from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
A limited number of participants will be selected to compete in the contest. Entries will be displayed in downtown Dayton. Anyone interested must complete an application by Friday, Oct. 29 at 5 p.m. to be considered. Applications can be filled out at docs.google.com.
Creator of the winning gingerbread house dubbed “Best House on the Block” by the public will receive a $500 cash prize.
“The entries get more creative each year,” said Sandra Gudorf, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership. “The imagination and skill that goes into creating each of these gingerbread houses makes for a really special exhibit. It’s always a fun part of our holiday season kickoff.”
If chosen to compete, participants will automatically receive a $200 stipend to offset the cost of their supplies.