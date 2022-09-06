dayton-daily-news logo
Archer’s Tavern places in three categories at National Buffalo Wing Festival

Archer’s Tavern brought home three trophies from the National Buffalo Wing Festival in New York over Labor Day weekend.

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
1 hour ago

Archer’s Tavern, an American-style restaurant and bar with two locations in the Dayton area, is bringing home not one but three trophies from the National Buffalo Wing Festival in New York over Labor Day weekend.

The restaurant took an 11-person team to Buffalo to see how their sauces stacked up against others across the nation.

Dan Apolito, owner of Archer’s Tavern, said there were 21 restaurants eligible to compete at the festival. In addition to the United States, teams from Mexico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Europe and Australia participated. Each restaurant was able to submit sauces in three out of eight categories.

Archer’s Tavern took home 2nd place in Best Traditional Medium Wing with their Sexy Style sauce, 3rd place in Best Creative Spicy Wing with their Polly-Q sauce and 3rd place in Best Traditional Hot with their Wing and a Prayer sauce. Below are descriptions of the sauces:

Sexy Style - A combination of Archer’s style, Dry Rub and another special spice combination developed over the years by team members.

Polly-Q - A spicy Polynesian-inspired BBQ sauce.

Wing and a Prayer - The tavern’s hottest sauce featuring fresh habanero peppers.

Archer's Tavern took home three trophies from the National Buffalo Wing Festival in New York over Labor Day weekend CONTRIBUTED

“All three of our winning sauces will be available within a week or two,” Apolito said.

Archer’s Tavern was one of two restaurants that placed in all three categories entered.

“Archer’s Tavern and Dayton, Ohio, are definitely on the radar of the wing enthusiasts of Buffalo, New York,” Apolito said.

He told Dayton.com he enjoyed meeting all of the chefs at the event, hearing their stories and tasting their wings. So much so, it has “re-ignited a curiosity and passion for bringing new ideas to Archer’s.”

“Stop into Archer’s Tavern over the next few months and see why we earned three of the top spots at the National Wing Festival,” Apolito said. “We will continue to experiment with new flavors and combinations as we gear up for the National Wing Festival 2023.”

Archer’s Tavern is located at 9496 Dayton-Lebanon Pike in Centerville and 2030 E. Dorothy Lane in Kettering.

For more information about the restaurant, visit www.archerstavern.com.

Archer's Tavern took home three trophies from the National Buffalo Wing Festival in New York over Labor Day weekend. CONTRIBUTED

