Archer’s Tavern places in three categories at National Buffalo Wing Festival

Polly-Q - A spicy Polynesian-inspired BBQ sauce.

Wing and a Prayer - The tavern’s hottest sauce featuring fresh habanero peppers.

“All three of our winning sauces will be available within a week or two,” Apolito said.

Archer’s Tavern was one of two restaurants that placed in all three categories entered.

“Archer’s Tavern and Dayton, Ohio, are definitely on the radar of the wing enthusiasts of Buffalo, New York,” Apolito said.

He told Dayton.com he enjoyed meeting all of the chefs at the event, hearing their stories and tasting their wings. So much so, it has “re-ignited a curiosity and passion for bringing new ideas to Archer’s.”

“Stop into Archer’s Tavern over the next few months and see why we earned three of the top spots at the National Wing Festival,” Apolito said. “We will continue to experiment with new flavors and combinations as we gear up for the National Wing Festival 2023.”

Archer’s Tavern is located at 9496 Dayton-Lebanon Pike in Centerville and 2030 E. Dorothy Lane in Kettering.

For more information about the restaurant, visit www.archerstavern.com.