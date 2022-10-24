Archer’s Tavern to host chili cookoff, winner will be featured on menu

“I love hearing the stories the contestants tell,” Apolito said. “Many are recipes that have been passed down for generations.”

He added some recipes have been inspired by traveling or even an experiment that surprisingly turned out well.

“The one common denominator in every story is that the ‘chef’ loves preparing and sharing their chili with friends and family,” Apolito said. “Chili is one of those unique dishes that is always shared when people come together.”

To continue that idea, guests will be able to sample a two-ounce serving of a contestant’s chili for $2 per sample. Apolito said 100 percent of the money collected will be donated to Centerville High School’s Culinary Program. The students are raising money to fund an educational trip to Orlando, Florida.

The winner of the chili cookoff will receive a $250 check and their chili, exactly as prepared for the cookoff, will be available on the restaurant’s menu for the next year, Apolito said.

High school sophomore Kylcee Zierstorf of Xenia won the chili cookoff last year with her grandmother’s chili recipe, Apolito said. Kylcee’s Campfire Chili featuring beef, beans and a hint of smoke will only be available for a few more weeks.

The chili cookoff will begin at 2 p.m. under a tent in the restaurant’s parking lot, located at 9496 Dayton Lebanon Pike in Centerville.