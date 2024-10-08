Art Parkd music and arts festival in Dayton showcases local creativity

Collaboration and experimentation has always been the essence of Art Parkd. The fest takes an underutilized area, like a parking lot, and converts it into a safe space for artists — musicians, painters, photographers and more — to perform and showcase their work. It also reuses materials, like old tires, that are widely considered trash and ornaments them as part of the scenery.

This year’s music lineup features a diverse range of artists, including Proxy.exe, Eleanor Dakota, Mazie Mariposa, crabswithoutlegs, Basura, Dos.Grandiose, Melina Marie, Frank & Friends, TINO, Jared Chambers, Leroy Bean and Kellen Williams.

There will be a live painting by JulieAnne Moreland, an interactive creation station by Calista (who designed the set pieces along with Isaac Williams), a TV glitch install by Lightclub, poetry interludes paired with experimental improvisation, giant bubble wands, a fashion show and a DJ to play out the eclectic night.

Visual artists will be displaying and selling their work throughout the fest. Educational community resources, like Gem City Action and the food bank, will have table setups. There will also be food, coffee and a water trailer offering free refrigerated water (and no plastic bottles).

Sophia Muñoz, a local arts photographer also known as fea, has organized Art Parkd since its inception. Her parents own the parking lot next to their house, which is where the festival is put on every year. At its core, Art Parkd is art, parked; it can happen wherever.

Under the umbrella of Art Parkd, Muñoz has also collaborated with local artists to put on two other shows outside of the annual event, including Art Parkd in the City (in cahoots with downtown Dayton’s Art in the City) and the stacked Lit as Funk show at the State Theater in Springfield.

“Right after high school, I wanted to get out of Dayton,” Muñoz said. “But now I feel really strongly about Dayton being such a unique little pocket of innovation, sunshine and good people. I think there’s a lot of hope for the future here.”

Several of the artists performing at this year’s event, like up-and-comers crabswithoutlegs and Frank Calzada, have been on the Art Parkd bill in the past. Muñoz says seeing their growth in this short amount of time has been inspiring.

“It has definitely helped certain artists feel confident; I think that’s what most artists get from Art Parkd,” Muñoz said. “It’s this feeling of community, which is valuable in the sense of, okay, there’s other people out here who are doing something similar. Art doesn’t necessarily need to make a bunch of money. As long as you can make an impact on other artists, it keeps the momentum going.”

This year, Art Parkd received a $9,000 grant from the Montgomery County Arts & Cultural District, facilitated by Culture Works, to put on this upcoming event. It’s also supported by 91.3FM WYSO.

“I’m really happy that like 90% of our budget is going straight to artists or art-related projects,” Muñoz said. “We’re all artists, and they want to see that money go to creative endeavors.”

Along with the droves of artists and musicians set to perform, theatrical elements of pure kayfabe wrestling performance art — paired with the music of Frank & Friends, Dos.Grandiose and Basura — will treat attendees to a collaborative and wholly experimental show.

But it’s a surprise otherwise, and feels like it’s something that can only happen at an unconventional, creative and DIY happening like Art Parkd.

“This is a transformational event,” Muñoz said. “Every year I have a new kind of outlook, a new perspective just from meeting new people. And I think the hope is that they come and feel transformed positively.”

HOW TO GO

What: Art Parkd, with Frank & Friends, Dos.Grandiose, crabswithoutlegs, TINO and others

When: 2-10 p.m., Oct. 12

Where: Behind 609 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton

Cost: Free

More info: artparkd.com