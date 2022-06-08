Artists being sought to brighten downtown Dayton with ArtWraps

In addition to offering a chance to beautify downtown, ArtWraps allows artists a chance to compete for commission and display their work.

Only up to 15 designs can be chosen, but up to three designs can be submitted in your entry. No more than one design per artist will be selected. If chosen, the artist will be awarded $500.

A wide variety of designs are being accepted. They can be representational or abstract and even include words or phrases.

Regardless of the design you chose, be sure it is unique, positive and can reflect the history of the community or activities to do in Dayton. For instance, a design revolving around your love for your favorite Broadway musical at the Schuster Center or canoeing on the Great Miami River.

Although you can represent your favorite Dayton activity, it certainly doesn’t have to. With your design the sky is the limit.

Any resident of Ohio that is within 50-miles of downtown Dayton can submit their work and residents of all skill levels and ages are able to apply.

Designs can be hand-drawn or digitally rendered, but all must be submitted through email. Keep in mind that utility boxes vary in size, so designs might be slightly adjusted or modified in order to fit.

Applicants under the age of 18 will need a parent’s signature on their application. Applications will be open until Sunday, June 19 at 11:59 p.m. Winners will be announced during the week of July 4.

Time is ticking so make sure your designs are submitted before the deadline.

For more information about ArtWraps and how to enter go to https://www.downtowndayton.org/artwraps/.