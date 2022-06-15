Ashley’s Pastry Shop celebrating 40 years with free treats, giveaways

Hammons and her husband, Greg, opened the pastry shop in 1982 when she was eight-and-a-half months pregnant with their oldest daughter, Ashley.

Ashley’s Pastry Shop has been a household name in Dayton for generations when it comes to doughnuts, cakes, cookies and other fresh pastries.

Hammons said they are blessed to have employees that have worked for them for 25 to 30 years. She added that their high school staff has been great as well and always goes above and beyond.

From birthday parties to weddings, the pastry shop has been a part of many milestones.

The building which houses Ashley's Pastry Shop has been home to bakeries for more than 90 years. From left to right, the shop has remained relatively unchanged throughout the years.

Hammons recalled giving a little girl a smiley face cookie on her first day of school many years ago. The girl’s mother continued that tradition throughout the girl’s college career by mailing her smiley face cookies.

“The fact that 40 years later, we’re still able to do what we truly love and to be a part of this amazing community,” Hammons said. “They make the choice to come to Ashley’s Pastry Shop, whether it be for a simple cookie, elaborate cake or a dozen donuts. We value each and every one of you. You are the reason for our success, and we hope to keep baking for you for many years to come.”

Hammons said over the last two years, the pastry shop has stayed open and strong throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Even though they had challenges to overcome, they were fortunate to be a part of the Dayton community that supports their small businesses. She particularly recalled the moment a little girl emptied her piggy bank during the pandemic because she wanted to make sure the shop didn’t close.

“It was such a simple act, but it truly meant the world to me,” she said. “We are not just a business. We are not just a bakery. We are a part of people’s lives. When you have that opportunity that people entrust in you, you have such an obligation. It’s really an honor and privilege.”

Ashley's Pastry Shop in Oakwood offers a wide variety of traditional and specialty pastries, pies and other treats.

Ashley’s Pastry Shop, located at 21 Park Avenue in Oakwood, is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The pastry shop accepts cash, check, Venmo and PayPal. Ashley’s Pastry Shop also partners with 14 local businesses daily to provide bread and pastries.

For more information, visit the shop’s Facebook page or website.