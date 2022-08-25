dayton-daily-news logo
Austin Landing hosts new festival featuring tacos, nachos this weekend

Taco & Nacho Fest- Nacho Typical Food Fest will be held Saturday at Austin Landing. FILE

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
A new food festival featuring all things tacos and nachos launches Saturday at Austin Landing in Miami Township.

At least 15 vendors will gather for Taco & Nacho Fest- Nacho Typical Food Fest, hosted by the Miami Valley Restaurant Association and Austin Landing Events.

This is the second new festival introduced to the Dayton area this year. The two organizations previously hosted Pickle Fest - Just Dill With It! at Austin Landing in June, assembling an estimated 20,000 people.

Besides tacos and nachos, the festivities will offer live music from Party Punch Band starting at 3 p.m., followed by the Kevin McCoy Band at 7 p.m.

Food and drinks will include Smoked Chicken Nachos, Build Your Own Nachos, Nacho Fries, Arepas, Churros, Taco Funnel Cakes, Cheddar Taco Popcorn, Brisket Street Tacos, Chicken Bacon Ranch Street Tacos, Hawaiian Street Tacos, Blood Orange Margaritas, Mangonada Shaved Iced and more.

The festival will also have Sesh’s new Spicy Margarita and Cutwater Margaritas in addition to a Bud Light Beer Garden.

Here is a list of food vendors:

- Chuy’s

- El Meson

- Condado Tacos

- Rolling Indulgence

- 1776 Grill

- JA’s and Sweet-umm’s

- What The Taco

- Smokin Inferno BBQ and Catering

- Mickey’s Salsa Mexican Food

- Mr. Boro’s Tavern

- Lil Tiki Weenies

- Totally Awesome Kettle Corn

- Artic Fox Shaved Ice

- Kona Ice

- Batter-up Funnel Cakes

The free festival will be held from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information, visit www.dineoutdayton.com or the event’s Facebook page.

