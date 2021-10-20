Baby animal alert: Photos released of The Wilds’ brand new rhino

Earlier this month, a new baby rhinoceros was born in Ohio and its zoo family is over the moon.
In the early morning hours of Oct. 5, a female southern white rhinoceros calf was born at The Wilds, a non-profit safari park and conservation center in Cumberland, Ohio, east of Columbus.
“We are very proud of the success of our rhino breeding program at The Wilds, especially since every birth is significant to the future of these species,” said Dr. Jan Ramer, senior vice president of Animal Care and Conservation at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium and The Wilds. “Rhinos continue to face many threats in their native ranges. We take great pride in providing the rhinos at The Wilds with exceptional care while also contributing valued expertise in the zoological community and inspiring our guests to help make a difference.”
The currently unnamed rhino calf was born to rhino mamma, Anan. The Wild’s animal management team noted that Anan and her daughter are doing well and the calf is nursing and appears to be strong.
Anan, who was born at The Wilds in 2009, is an experienced mom, according to a release from The Wilds. This little one is Anan’s fourth calf and the third calf that father, Kengele, has sired. Kengele was born at the San Diego Safari Park in 1998 and has been living at The Wilds since 2012.
“The pairings of Anan and Kengele was recommended through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan,” according to the release. The SSP program is designed to maintain a sustainable population and genetic diversity of threatened and endangered species in human care. The recent birth brings the total number of rhinos in The Wilds’ southern white rhino herd to 16 — four males and 12 females.
