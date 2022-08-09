dayton-daily-news logo
X

Bacon Fest - Everything is Better with Bacon returns to Fraze Saturday

Combined ShapeCaption
A festival featuring all things bacon including bacon wrapped turkey legs, bacon funnel cakes, chocolate covered bacon and much more is returning to the Fraze.

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
45 minutes ago

A festival featuring all things bacon including bacon wrapped turkey legs, bacon funnel cakes, chocolate covered bacon and much more is returning to the Fraze Pavilion on Saturday, Aug. 13.

Bacon Fest - Everything is Better with Bacon will feature over 10 vendors with a variety of bacon-inspired dishes and live music.

Admission to the festival is free.

ExploreFirst-ever Mac and Cheese Fest coming to Dayton in September

“Under the hot summer sun, savor the flavor of breakfast’s favorite side item,” the Miami Valley Restaurant Association said on its website. “The event commemorating pork’s best side is back with more food and dishes that will make you want to kick off the front door. Whether you’re in the crispy bacon or chewy bacon camp, you’ll love this summer festival.”

Combined ShapeCaption
Other bacon-inspired dishes you can expect at Bacon Fest include Bacon Egg Rolls, Bacon Empanadas, Bacon Stuffed Garlic Toast Grilled Cheese, Bacon Cookies, Bacon Mac and Cheese and Bacon Nacho Fries. CONTRIBUTED/ALEXIS LARSEN

Credit: CONTRIBUTED/ALEXIS LARSEN

Other bacon-inspired dishes you can expect at Bacon Fest include Bacon Egg Rolls, Bacon Empanadas, Bacon Stuffed Garlic Toast Grilled Cheese, Bacon Cookies, Bacon Mac and Cheese and Bacon Nacho Fries. CONTRIBUTED/ALEXIS LARSEN

Credit: CONTRIBUTED/ALEXIS LARSEN

Combined ShapeCaption
Other bacon-inspired dishes you can expect at Bacon Fest include Bacon Egg Rolls, Bacon Empanadas, Bacon Stuffed Garlic Toast Grilled Cheese, Bacon Cookies, Bacon Mac and Cheese and Bacon Nacho Fries. CONTRIBUTED/ALEXIS LARSEN

Credit: CONTRIBUTED/ALEXIS LARSEN

Credit: CONTRIBUTED/ALEXIS LARSEN

Below is a list of confirmed vendors:

- Amber Rose Restaurant and Catering

- Batter Up Funnel Cakes

- Coco’s Bistro

- The Cookieologist

- El Meson

- JA’s & Sweet-umms

- Kahuna Grindz

- Little Boijon Asian Cuisine

- Lil Tiki Weenies LLC

- Rolling Indulgence

- 1776 Grill

- Sophia & Mak’s Caribbean Cuisine

Combined ShapeCaption
A festival featuring all things bacon including bacon wrapped turkey legs, bacon funnel cakes, chocolate covered bacon and much more is returning to the Fraze Pavilion on Saturday, Aug. 13. CONTRIBUTED/ALEXIS LARSEN

Credit: CONTRIBUTED/ALEXIS LARSEN

A festival featuring all things bacon including bacon wrapped turkey legs, bacon funnel cakes, chocolate covered bacon and much more is returning to the Fraze Pavilion on Saturday, Aug. 13. CONTRIBUTED/ALEXIS LARSEN

Credit: CONTRIBUTED/ALEXIS LARSEN

Combined ShapeCaption
A festival featuring all things bacon including bacon wrapped turkey legs, bacon funnel cakes, chocolate covered bacon and much more is returning to the Fraze Pavilion on Saturday, Aug. 13. CONTRIBUTED/ALEXIS LARSEN

Credit: CONTRIBUTED/ALEXIS LARSEN

Credit: CONTRIBUTED/ALEXIS LARSEN

Other bacon-inspired dishes you can expect include Bacon Egg Rolls, Bacon Empanadas, Bacon Stuffed Garlic Toast Grilled Cheese, Bacon Cookies, Bacon Mac and Cheese and Bacon Nacho Fries.

Festivalgoers will also have a chance to vote for their favorite vendor through a People’s Choice Award.

In addition, live music in Lincoln Park will kick off at 3 p.m. with Cole Ritter & the Night Owls, followed by Party Punch at 5:30 p.m. and Doobie US at 8 p.m. to end the night.

ExploreCelebrating 75 years: Dayton-area residents share favorite memories of The Pine Club

Bacon Fest - Everything is Better with Bacon will be held from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Boulevard, Kettering.

For more information about the festival, visit www.dineoutdayton.com/event/bacon-fest/ or the event’s Facebook page (@baconfestdayton).

In Other News
1
Celebrating 75 years: Dayton-area residents share favorite memories of...
2
Dayton’s Century Bar recognized in national bourbon magazine
3
National Frozen Custard Day: Celebrate with a free mini sundae at...
4
Behind the scenes at Jubie’s Creamery: Here’s the scoop on the shop’s...
5
Best of Dayton: Winners and placers in our Food, Dining & Drinking...

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top