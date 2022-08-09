Bacon Fest - Everything is Better with Bacon returns to Fraze Saturday

Below is a list of confirmed vendors:

- Amber Rose Restaurant and Catering

- Batter Up Funnel Cakes

- Coco’s Bistro

- The Cookieologist

- El Meson

- JA’s & Sweet-umms

- Kahuna Grindz

- Little Boijon Asian Cuisine

- Lil Tiki Weenies LLC

- Rolling Indulgence

- 1776 Grill

- Sophia & Mak’s Caribbean Cuisine

Combined Shape Caption A festival featuring all things bacon including bacon wrapped turkey legs, bacon funnel cakes, chocolate covered bacon and much more is returning to the Fraze Pavilion on Saturday, Aug. 13. CONTRIBUTED/ALEXIS LARSEN Credit: CONTRIBUTED/ALEXIS LARSEN Credit: CONTRIBUTED/ALEXIS LARSEN Combined Shape Caption A festival featuring all things bacon including bacon wrapped turkey legs, bacon funnel cakes, chocolate covered bacon and much more is returning to the Fraze Pavilion on Saturday, Aug. 13. CONTRIBUTED/ALEXIS LARSEN Credit: CONTRIBUTED/ALEXIS LARSEN Credit: CONTRIBUTED/ALEXIS LARSEN

Other bacon-inspired dishes you can expect include Bacon Egg Rolls, Bacon Empanadas, Bacon Stuffed Garlic Toast Grilled Cheese, Bacon Cookies, Bacon Mac and Cheese and Bacon Nacho Fries.

Festivalgoers will also have a chance to vote for their favorite vendor through a People’s Choice Award.

In addition, live music in Lincoln Park will kick off at 3 p.m. with Cole Ritter & the Night Owls, followed by Party Punch at 5:30 p.m. and Doobie US at 8 p.m. to end the night.

Bacon Fest - Everything is Better with Bacon will be held from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Boulevard, Kettering.

For more information about the festival, visit www.dineoutdayton.com/event/bacon-fest/ or the event’s Facebook page (@baconfestdayton).