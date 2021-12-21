BAKING BONDS: Two Laurens are better than one in this Centerville kitchen

Lauren’s transformation was something magical, her mother said. It all started when DiMario’s son brought another Lauren into the family in 2019 when he married Lauren Joy Utrup — now also Lauren DiMario.

“So what a better way to bond two Laurens than in the kitchen!” DiMario said. “And this Lauren loved Christmas cookies! I set the two of them up in the kitchen, with recipes and ingredients, and just watched them learn from each other and spend hours together, loving the final cookies.”

When both Laurens are home for the holidays, DiMario said they live in the kitchen for days — bonding over old, Italian recipes passed down in the DiMario family that can be quite labor intensive.

As proven by the bond created between the two Laurens, DiMario believes magic can happen in the kitchen when the time is taken to work through the old recipes together.

“I am so proud of the girls,” DiMario said. … I just love these two Lauren’s.”

The Laurens’ love of baking has spilled-over into the community. This Christmas, they’ll bake hundreds of extra cookies and holiday treats to donate to a local non-profit that’s mission is to provide hope and a path to long-term care and recovery to addicts in the Greater Cincinnati area — OneCity For Recovery.

-Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Bars — a favorite of Lauren and Lauren:

1 box yellow cake mix

1/2 cup water

2 eggs

1/4 cup margarine (softened)

1 cup peanut butter

One, 12 ounces package of chocolate chips

Instructions

Mix first 4 ingredients. Add peanut butter. Mix well. Stir in chocolate chips. Spread into greased 9x13 pan. Bake at 350 for 25 - 35 minutes. “Don’t over bake.”