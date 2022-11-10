Bar, coffee shop team up at W. Social Tap & Table to offer boozy coffee drinks

The new bar menu with coffee drinks that include alcohol will feature:

- A latte made with salted caramel whiskey and topped with caramel drizzle.

- A hot toddy made with 12-year Highland Viking Whisky, ginger syrup, honey, British breakfast tea and citrus.

- A latte made with Van Gogh Espresso Vodka, white chocolate Irish cream, crème de menthe and an adult Andes mint.

Bill Miller is taking some time off to focus on his health, Dillin told Dayton.com. She assured his coffee fans the baristas will continue to make their favorite drinks and use the same techniques he has taught them. However, he is not expected to be at the coffee shop 24/7, Dillin explained.

He will continue to do his live podcasts every Monday at 11 a.m. from W. Social Tap & Table and encourages people to chat with him on their lunch break, Dillin added.

The bar and coffee shop will be open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Customers can order coffee drinks for delivery via DoorDash or pre-order for pickup via the W. Social Tap & Table app.

W. Social Tap & Table, located at 1100 W. Third St., is a joint venture between Wright Dunbar Inc. and Dillin Corp. The $2.1 million project transformed a former conference center into a food hall with a bar, coffee shop and five independent businesses including De’Lish, The Lumpia Queen, SOCA, ILLYS Fire Pizza and Taco Street Co. For more information about the food hall, visit www.westsocialtapandtable.com.