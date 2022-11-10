Bar, coffee shop team up at W. Social Tap & Table to offer boozy coffee drinks

Starting Monday, the bar and coffee shop at W. Social Tap & Table are collaborating to offer boozy coffee drinks as early as 7 a.m.
“We are very excited to serve our third shift-ers and essential workers ending their overnight work hours in the morning,” said Stephanie Wessling, W. Social Bar partner and manager. “We will always have a clean, safe and friendly place to unwind after work - complete with breakfast, coffee and an open bar.”
W. Social Operations is taking over management of the coffee shop, formerly known as Grind House Coffee & Tea Co., said Cheryl Dillin, chief brand officer with Dillin Corp. The coffee shop is being rebranded as Miller’s Grind & Brew.
“We are so thankful and excited about this opportunity with the W. Social Bar,” said Sarah Miller, who owns Miller’s Grind & Brew with her husband, Bill. “It’s a fresh start and it perfectly combines all of us - Miller is our last name, we Grind our own coffee, and now, we offer bar ‘Brews’ to go along with our coffee. It’s such a wonderful addition to W. Social and this neighborhood.”
The new bar menu with coffee drinks that include alcohol will feature:
- A latte made with salted caramel whiskey and topped with caramel drizzle.
- A hot toddy made with 12-year Highland Viking Whisky, ginger syrup, honey, British breakfast tea and citrus.
- A latte made with Van Gogh Espresso Vodka, white chocolate Irish cream, crème de menthe and an adult Andes mint.
Bill Miller is taking some time off to focus on his health, Dillin told Dayton.com. She assured his coffee fans the baristas will continue to make their favorite drinks and use the same techniques he has taught them. However, he is not expected to be at the coffee shop 24/7, Dillin explained.
He will continue to do his live podcasts every Monday at 11 a.m. from W. Social Tap & Table and encourages people to chat with him on their lunch break, Dillin added.
The bar and coffee shop will be open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Customers can order coffee drinks for delivery via DoorDash or pre-order for pickup via the W. Social Tap & Table app.
W. Social Tap & Table, located at 1100 W. Third St., is a joint venture between Wright Dunbar Inc. and Dillin Corp. The $2.1 million project transformed a former conference center into a food hall with a bar, coffee shop and five independent businesses including De’Lish, The Lumpia Queen, SOCA, ILLYS Fire Pizza and Taco Street Co. For more information about the food hall, visit www.westsocialtapandtable.com.
