Barbecue restaurant opens in former Miamisburg tavern

“I’m excited,” Shamburger said. “God blessed me with this opportunity. I feel like what I provide to my customers is great quality food. My passion for cooking is very strong. I love meeting new people. I love to entertain.”

Shamburger has had several restaurants in the Dayton area including his most recent, Al’s Smokehouse Bar & Grill on Brandt Pike in Huber Heights, which closed in 2020. Shamburger said he did pop-ups over the past two years to save money for a brick-and-mortar.