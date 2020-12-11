Beavercreek church to give away 500 turkey dinners the Saturday before Christmas

Vineyard Church in Beavercreek is giving away 500 turkey dinners for Christmas.
The meal kits will contain sweet potatoes, green beans, potatoes, stuffing and dinner rolls to accompany a 20-pound turkey, all ready to be assembled and cooked at home.
“It’s our way of helping people this Christmas,” said Scott Sliver, senior associate pastor at the Beavercreek church. “During this time, it’s important for people to know churches are still in business.”
Recipients must register in advance to receive the dinner — one per household — by calling 937-427-1912 or signing up online at www.daytonvineyard.com/dinner.
Drive-through pickup will be available between noon and 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19 at Vineyard Church, 4051 Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek.
“This year more than ever, everything is heightened, people’s anxiety, their stress. They’re worried about so many things,” Sliver said. “This is one less thing to worry about. They can take Christmas dinner off their list.”
For more information, contact the church office at 937-427-1912.