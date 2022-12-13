BreakingNews
Beavercreek Golden Corral to reopen after 2 years

By Natalie Jones
33 minutes ago

The Golden Corral Buffet & Grill, located at 2490 Commons Boulevard in Beavercreek, is reopening after closing its doors over two years ago, according to signs posted at the restaurant.

The signs state the restaurant will “open soon” and they are “now hiring cooks, servers, bakers and cashiers.”

The restaurant closed in mid-November 2020, about four months after it had reopened for business following a statewide shutdown of dine-in service due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have closed our restaurant due to the business impact of COVID-19,” a sign on the door of the restaurant said at that time. “We appreciate the support of the community and the guests who have dined with us at this location.”

The Golden Corral website no longer showed the Beavercreek restaurant as a Golden Corral location, but recently states the location is opening soon.

A post on the restaurant’s Facebook page says, “Hear ye! Hear Ye!! Golden Corral Beavercreek is re-opening soon. We need our families back and new family members welcomed.”

The restaurant is also hiring dishwashers, food prep and meat cutters, according to the restaurant’s hiring page. Signs at the restaurant state there are open interviews from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

When the restaurant posted on Facebook they were reopening, one of the posts had nearly 1,000 shares and 262 comments. Several people were tagging friends and family members in the news.

“This makes me so happy,” Jennifer Van Hoose wrote. “Golden has always been my favorite. Merry Christmas to me.”

“Awesome, hoping y’all would open back up,” Melina Messer said. “Seems a shame to have closed in the first place.”

“The only one we went to,” Mikie Anderson said. “I’m glad it’s coming back.”

A video on the restaurant’s Facebook page said they do not have an opening date yet but hope to reopen before Christmas.

Golden Corral’s first family steakhouse opened in Fayetteville, North Carolina in 1973, according to the restaurant’s website. By the mid-1980s, the brand reinvented themselves by introducing their 11,000+ square-foot “Buffet & Grill” design.

Dayton.com has reached out to Golden Corral for more information on the Beavercreek location. We will update this story when more details are shared.

