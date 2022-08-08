Behind the scenes at Jubie’s Creamery: Here’s the scoop on the shop’s 32 flavors of ice cream

With 32 flavors of hand-dipped premium ice cream, Jubie’s Creamery says vanilla is the key to their success.
Julie Domicone owns the ice cream shop with her father, Fred, and mother, Stacey. Her father has owned and operated Domicone Printing on Kauffman Avenue in Fairborn for 50 years. Her mother purchased the Fairborn Jubie’s location, 471 W. Dayton Yellow Springs Road, in 2011 and the family opened the ice cream shop in July 2018. Four years later, Jubie’s Creamery opened their second location at 2749 W. Alex Bell Road in Moraine.
The creamery has received national recognition from the North American Ice Cream Association. After 800 ice cream experts tasted 50 different samples in the association’s “Best New Flavor Contest,” Jubie’s Choc-A-Lot flavor was announced as the winner of the Best New Flavor of the Midwest award in 2021.
Dayton.com got a behind the scenes look at how Jubie’s come up with their unique flavors and how they make their ice cream.
“The majority of them (the flavors) stay year round,” Julie said. “We look at our flavors every year just to see what’s selling, what’s not selling and to see if we want to trade some stuff out.”
Julie explained they always keep the classic flavors like Vanilla Pearl (named after her grandmother), Chocolate, Strawberry, Cookie Dough and Cookies and Cream.
She and her family get to be creative by adding three seasonal flavors every quarter and having three “Junk from the Truck” flavors with one rotating out every four weeks.
Jubie’s has Batman, Millions of Peaches and Pineapple Upside Down Cake as their seasonal flavors. Their Junk from the Trunk flavors include Dairy Free Lemon Head, Shark Bite and Man on the Moon.
Shark Bite features blue moon ice cream with a red raspberry swirl, white chocolate chips as mini shark teeth and Swedish Fish to top it off, Julie said. This is one of their more interesting, unique flavors.
Other unique flavors include Root Beer Float, Red Hot and Spicy Chocolate.
Julie explained they come up with flavors by thinking about family traditions or national holidays, looking at dessert trends or employee and community suggestions.
“We really like to get involved with the community,” Julie said. “It’s really cool to see kids come in and (feel) like ‘I made that flavor,’ and I think it really helps people see us as a part of their community, not just another ice cream shop.”
To get the community involved, Jubie’s holds a flavor contest each year around their July birthday. They had about 300 submissions this year, Julie said.
As of Thursday, she and her family had narrowed the flavor contest down to four potential winners and are planning to test them among themselves and their employees. Thewinner is expected to debut on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
“All of those (flavor contest winners) have been slam dunks and we’ve brought them back as Junk from the Trunk flavors, so I don’t think this year will be any different,” Julie said.
Whenever inspiration sparks, Jubie’s is able to try out new flavors pretty easily because the ice cream is made at their Fairborn location.
Their team makes ice cream every day, up to 10 hours a day, Julie said.
When the creamery added their Moraine location, she said they “defiantly ramped up in production” and added a position to help with the artistry of ice cream making.
To make ice cream, the barista pours in a mix and flavoring into the machine. The machine then whips air into it, creating a five gallon volume of ice cream. After typically 8 to 12 minutes, the ice cream is ready to come out and mix-ins are added. The ice cream is then put in the freezer, Julie said.
She said they typically go through 450 to 500 gallons of ice cream a week between both locations.
“It’s great,” Julie said. “We don’t keep our flavors really long. We’re constantly just refilling and refilling and refilling, so it makes it really fresh for the customers, which I think they can tell and really like.”
The top three flavors at Jubie’s are usually Vanilla Pearl, award-winning Choc-A-Lot and either Cookies and Creme, Cookie Dough, Buckeye or Chocolate Peanut Butter, Julie said.
Vanilla ice cream is one of their most popular flavors partly because it is used as the base in shakes and sundaes, Julie said. It is also used as a base in the other ice cream flavors during the production process.
Julie said her family spent a lot of time coming up with their vanilla ice cream. Not only does it use a secret ingredient, it is Grandmother Pearl approved.
Julie’s favorite part of owning the ice cream shop is seeing the community’s reaction to new flavors and getting them involved. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic customers told them a trip to Jubie’s was a bright part of their day, she said.
“It’s really cool,” Julie said. “Not only am I doing something that I really love, but I’m helping people.”
For more information about Jubie’s Creamery, visit www.jubiescreamery.com or visit the creamery’s Facebook page (@jubiescreamery).
