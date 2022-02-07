BENGALS: ‘Who Dey-ton’ watch party planned in downtown Dayton

A ticket to the party includes an elevated “Tailgate Buffet” prepared by The Gourmet Deli, located beneath Top of the Market. The buffet will feature burgers, hot dogs, cheesy tots, mac n’ cheese, chicken tenders and coleslaw. Each ticket holder also gets two beverage tickets good for beer, wine or well cocktails. There will be a cash bar throughout the duration of the event.

LiftOff Entertainment will provide the event with a Live DJ, in addition to a “huge video wall and a slew of flat screens throughout the space.”

“There will be no bad seat in the house,” according to organizers.

“The versatile space that has hosted countless wedding receptions, Adult Prom, non-profit events, etc. will be transformed into an indoor tailgate atmosphere,” according to a release. “Cornhole bags will be flying, music will be playing, drinks will be drank, delicious nom noms will be eaten.”