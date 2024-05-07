Bess Saylor Imber, Dayton dance legend, dies at 83

Influenced by Martha Graham and Merce Cunningham, Imber, a principal dancer with the company in the 1960s, set over two dozen works for Dayton Ballet. Her choreography has been performed by Sacramento Ballet, Tampa Ballet, and Dayton Contemporary Dance Company among others. She also worked closely with the late Jon Rodriguez, her fellow principal dancer who served with her as the company’s associate director from 1966-1980.

“Miss Bess loved dancing, knitting, drawing, music and poetry,” said Karen Russo Burke, who served as artistic director of Dayton Ballet from 2011-2023. “To me, it was inspiring to see someone so joyous in her love for art. Her (joy) was contagious.”

Burke said she spoke with Imber last week. She recalls the conversation being full of Imber’s enthusiasm for the craft she loved.

“She was so clear-minded about dance and still excited about dance,” Burke said. “She knew what was going on with New York City Ballet and around the world, especially how dance was changing. We sat for an hour-and-a-half and she wouldn’t stop talking, which was wonderful. It was such a nice visit. I was really blessed to be able to see her and talk to her at that length.”

Barbara Pontecorvo, founder of Gem City Ballet and Pontecorvo Ballet Studios, also has fond memories of Imber. She joined Dayton Ballet in 1981, where she served as principal dancer, associate director of Dayton Ballet School, director of Dayton Ballet II, and ballet mistress until departing in 1991.

“Bess and I loved working together,” said Pontecorvo. “She was an inspiring and imaginative choreographer that pulled the best out of her dancers. She was a kind, loving presence in the ballet studio who nevertheless, demanded all her dancers could give. Soft spoken in person, but very commanding in the studio, every dancer felt her interest and love. I was honored by the ballets she created on me, especially ‘A Women, England 1942.’”

Rodney Veal, an independent choreographer and interdisciplinary artist, also noted his appreciation for Imber. In a 2023 Dayton Daily News column, he recalled her visionary endeavor to use the arts as a means to develop greater community fellowship.

“Almost 30 years ago, in the early days of my dancing life, I was fortunate to participate with a small group of dancers assembled by Bess Saylor Imber under the banner of the Chamber Dance Ensemble,” Veal wrote. “Bess, a quiet but powerful presence among the multitude of dancers who made their way through Dayton Ballet School and various other studios in our community, wanted a vehicle to explore her choreographic skills and, in turn, give us young dancers a platform to test our creative boundaries.

Bess crafted monthly performances called Culture Lunches. These performances happened once a month in the DCDC studios when they were in the Metropolitan Arts Center building next to the Victoria Theatre. Bess would bring together musicians, poets, and dancers, which she would curate for each Culture Lunch.

These performances served as a sampler for downtown workers and art enthusiasts to get a lunchtime cultural dessert. Dancers and musicians from the ballet, DCDC, and the philharmonic would be in the audience, supporting other members of their cultural tribe. There was a rush of adrenaline in bringing together artists from multiple backgrounds into one space to share, collaborate and inspire. Bess was indeed a one-of-a-kind visionary artistic shaman.”

Dayton Dance Initiative Artistic Director Jennifer Sydor, a Dayton native working in her 18th season with The Metropolitan Opera Ballet, began studying at the Dayton Ballet School at age 7 and danced with Dayton Ballet II through high school. She previously shared thoughts on Imber’s impactful legacy with the Dayton Daily News.

“Miss Bess always encouraged us to dance with quality and basically our spirit,” Sydor noted. “Her love of dance came through when she would demonstrate combinations. She was not only interested in technique — her classes were hard — but she always wanted to pull that artistry, a sort of ethereal, otherworldly love, out of us, which has influenced me to this day.”

In addition, Amy Danis, a licensed real estate salesperson living in Connecticut, danced with and was taught by Imber. A Dayton Ballet company dancer from the late 1960s until 1971, she was featured in numerous ballets Imber choreographed.

“She had an ethereal persona and loved to laugh, but was a tough teacher and choreographer,” Danis said. “As a dancer she strived for perfection, knowing it’s a constant battle — as a teacher and choreographer she expected no less from us. We looked up to her because of her many talents, and knew her as a loving, giving human being.”

Most significantly, Imber was well-versed in the legacies of Josephine (1908-2004) and Hermene (1902-1986) Schwarz, making her a pivotal portal to Dayton Ballet’s past. She was the personification of living history.

“Miss Bess was pretty much our last link to Miss Jo,” Burke said. “Miss Bess had the stories, the background of how it all came to be. She was the link that people wanted to hold onto.”

Imber is survived by her brother, Jim, and her four stepsons Mike, Matt, Chris and Adam. The family said there will not be a funeral due to Imber’s decision to dedicate her body to science. However, Pontecorvo is planning a memorial service for Imber from 3-6 p.m. on Saturday, June 22 at Pontecorvo Ballet Studios, 20 Commercial Way, in Springboro.