Best of 2021: Top 10 Dayton area food and dining stories

All of 2021, restaurants, restauranteurs and grocers across the Miami Valley fought to navigate the ongoing COVID pandemic.
There were many stories of triumphs and new restaurant openings, some heart breaking stories of closures and lots of hopeful news along the way.
Here are the top 10 food and dining stories Dayton.com readers couldn’t get enough of this year:
1.🍴Mi Lindo Jalisco opening in former Washington Twp. burger joint
In January, a new, locally-owned Mexican restaurant named, Mi Lindo Jalisco, opened with an extensive food and drink menu.
The space at 520 Miamisburg-Centerville Road (State Route 725) in the same retail center that houses Hauer Music was formerly occupied by EO Burgers. The burger restaurant shut down in October 2020, about three months after it opened following a relocation from The Greene Town Center.
Mi Lindo Jalisco is co-owned by three friends and business partners: Castro, Jose J. Lozano and Jose Luis Wicho. The three have talked about opening their own restaurant for years.
2.🍴‘Unfortunately, it is time to close the doors’ said owners of longstanding Centerville restaurant
Many readers were saddened by the July news of Las Piramides Mexican restaurant in Centerville closing.
The restaurant, at 101 W. Franklin St., closed for the last time on July 6, according to Fabian Leon, son of one of the Las Piramides founders. The Centerville location opened in August 1993. The restaurant’s Huber Heights location, at 6290 Chambersburg Road, will remain open.
3.🍴Young’ Dairy’s Golden Jersey Inn shuts down, becomes special-events space
Credit: File Photo
Dan Young, owner of the Golden Jersey Inn, announced in February that the full-service restaurant that is part of the iconic Young’s Jersey Dairy, will not reopen but will instead be transformed into event space to be called Young’s Events Center.
The restaurant had been shut down since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. It had operated for more than 20 years on the Young’s Jersey Dairy site.
4.🍴A CENTURY OF SLIDERS: White Castle turns 100
Credit: White Castle
Columbus-based White Castle officially turned 100 years old in March. Though many have assumed that one of the larger fast-food chains, such as McDonald’s, may have been the first fast-food restaurant, that distinction, according to several credible accounts, actually belongs to White Castle. Since 1921, the chain, which now operates more than 360 locations around the country, has been serving up its famous sliders.
White Castle was founded by Walt Anderson and Billy Ingram in Wichita, Kansas in 1921. Prior to founding White Castle, Anderson operated hamburger stands in and around Wichita. Anderson met Ingram, an insurance salesperson who saw potential —and profitability — in Anderson’s famous hamburgers.
5.🍴Great-granddaughter of Woody’s Market owner opens Dreamy Café
Dreamy Cafe opened in Feb. at 23 E. Central Ave. in downtown Miamisburg, a space that started out in 1928 as The Mutual Building & Loan Company and most recently was home to Blue Note Bistro & Lounge.
In August, however, Dreamy Cafe announced it would be closing in a Facebook post.
“One year ago today we got the keys to Dreamy and we started on our adventure to opening a fun establishment in Miamisburg. Not having any experience in the restaurant business we gave it our best. Our best was not good enough. Overhead compared to what we are bringing in, is not enough,” the café posted on Aug. 30.
6.🍴Dayton woman wins Food Network’s “BBQ Brawl”
Credit: Staff
“Dayton, Ohio is on the map!” declared Erica Roby as she raised a toast to her fellow “BBQ Brawl” competitors immediately after she was named Master of ‘Cue.
The season 2 finale of Food Network’s “BBQ Brawl” aired Monday, Aug. 9 with an all-day, “super-sized” barbecue competition. Three contestants remained, and in the end, the judges decided Roby’s food was supreme.
7.🍴Dorothy Lane Market announces plans for new grocery store
In July, DLM announced plans to expand to Mason as a part of a new $150 million mixed-use planned community. The site is located at the corner of Mason-Montgomery and Western Row Roads—formerly the Western Row Golf Course.
Pending final planning commission, governmental and final city council approvals, the project is anticipated to break ground in 2022, according to a DLM release.
8.🍴The DLM ‘KILLER BROWNIES’ LAWSUIT ends after less than 24 hours
Credit: Gina Weathersby
It was a big year in the news for Dorothy Lane Market.
A trademark-infringement lawsuit filed in March by the owners of Dorothy Lane Market on behalf of its local company that makes “Killer Brownies” persuaded the national food-recipe website Food.com’s owner to back down 24 hours later.
Killer Brownie Ltd. filed the suit against Discovery Communications LLC, based in Silver Springs, Maryland, in U.S. District Court on a Tuesday, and by the end of day Wednesday, Discovery Communications had agreed to Killer Brownie’s request to remove “Killer” references in brownie recipes on the Food.com website.
9.🍴Family-owned restaurant enters its 7th decade of serving great pizza in Vandalia
Credit: Ashley Moor
If you’re a resident of Vandalia, it’s likely that you’ve either heard of or frequented Christy’s Family Pizzeria. For those who live elsewhere in the Miami Valley, however, Christy’s may be more of a hidden gem.
In January, Dayton.com looked back on more than six decades of Christy’s Pizza and its history.
10.🍴Agnes makes home in iconic downtown Wympee building
Credit: Staff
In Sept., a decade-old foodie stop, most recently located inside the Dayton Mall, brought its popular brown sugar lemonade to downtown Dayton.
Agnes All Natural Grill closed its Dayton Mall food court location, which opened in 2018. In July, owner Jose Estremera said he signed a five-year lease on the Wympee building, located at 416 E 3rd St. in downtown Dayton across from The Barrel House.
