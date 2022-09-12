Best of Dayton: 20 hottest categories after the first week of voting

We’re one week into voting for this year’s Best of Dayton, and we’re already seeing heavy voting, especially at the top.
With more than 175 categories, our contest this year is covering all parts of life in the region. We ran the numbers this morning for the categories that have seen the most votes collected so far.
Voting will go through Monday, Sept. 26, and you can vote once per day in each category. So let us know your favorites!
Best of Dayton
Here’s a look at the Top 20 most-voted categories, with their finalists:
Best Donut Shop
Bear Creek Donuts
Bill’s Donut Shop
Donut Palace
Jim’s Donut Shop
Stan the Donut Man
The Donut Haus Bakery
Best Pizza
Dewey’s Pizza
Flying Pizza
Joe’s Pizzeria
Marion’s Piazza
Old Scratch Pizza & Beer
Pizza Bandit
Best Ice Cream
Graeter’s Ice Cream
JD’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custard
Jubie’s Creamery
Ritter’s Frozen Custard
What’s The Scoop
Young’s Jersey Dairy
Best Grocery Store
ALDI
Dorothy Lane Market
Dot’s Market
Gem City Market
Kroger
Trader Joe’s
Best Breakfast
Butter Cafe
First Watch
George’s Family Restaurant
Tank’s Bar and Grill
The Blue Berry Café
The Brunch Club
Best Square-Cut Pizza
Cassano’s Pizza King
Jet’s Pizza
Joe’s Pizzeria
Marion’s Piazza
Oregon Express
Ron’s Pizza
Best Chocolates
Bellbrook Chocolate Shoppe
Esther Price Candies
Friesinger’s Fine Chocolates
Muddy Goose Coffee Co.
Speakeasy Sweets
Winans Chocolates + Coffees
Best Italian Food
Franco’s
Jimmy’s Italian Kitchen
Mamma DiSalvo’s
Spaghetti Warehouse
Tony’s Italian Kitchen
Troni’s Italian Restaurant
Best Mexican Food
Chiapas Mexican Grill
El Rancho Grande Mexican Restaurant
El Toro Mexican Bar & Grill
Jorrge’s Restaurante Cantina
La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant
Taqueria Mixteca
Best Bakery
Ashley’s Pastry Shop
Boosalis Baking and Cafe
Dorothy Lane Market
Good Hands Bread Co.
The Cakery
The Neighborhood Nest
Best BBQ
City Barbeque
Company 7 BBQ
Fatback’s Barbecue
Hickory Bar-B-Q
Hickory River Smokehouse
Smokin Bar-B-Que
Best Fine Dining
Florentine Restaurant
Oakwood Club
Pine Club
Salar Restaurant and Lounge
Sueño
The Paragon Supper Club
Best Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Head’s Ghost Kitchen
Chick-fil-A
Corner Kitchen
Loose Ends Brewing
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers
Best Family Restaurant
BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse
George’s Family Restaurant
Mel-O-Dee Restaurant & Catering
Ozu852
The Root Beer Stande
Tony’s Italian Kitchen
Best Place to Buy Meats
Copey’s Butcher Shop
Dorothy Lane Market
Dot’s Market
Landes Fresh Meats
Sparks Meats
Zink Meat Market of Franklin
Best Brunch
Another Broken Egg Cafe
Corner Kitchen
First Watch
Lily’s Dayton
Loose Ends Brewing
The Blue Berry Café
Best Coffee Shop
Boston Stoker Coffee Co.
Cafe 19
Ghostlight Coffee
Press Coffee Bar
Reza’s
Winans Chocolates + Coffees
Best Chinese Food
China Cottage
CJ Chan
North China
Ozu852
Shen’s Szechuan & Sushi
Sky Asian Cuisine
Best Desserts
Cherry House Cafe
Dorothy Lane Market
Laura’s Cookies
Loose Ends Brewing
Simply Decadent
The scRUMptious Dessert
Best Restaurant to Take an Out-of-Towner
Florentine Restaurant
Loose Ends Brewing
Marion’s Piazza
Ozu852
Pine Club
The Root Beer Stande