Best of Dayton 2021 winners: Bars, Breweries and Nightlife

And now, the Best of Dayton winners!
Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News annually host the voting for Best of Dayton to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region. This year, we had 100 contests and more than 277,000 votes.
Here are the winners and placers in the Bars, Breweries and Nightlife category.
Best of Dayton 2021 winners:
» Arts, Entertainment and Music
» Food, Restaurants and Dining
» People and Places
» Shopping, Gifts and Services
Best Bar Bathroom
Winner:
The Barrel House
Second place:
Bock Family Brewing
Third place:
Mack's Tavern
Best Beer, Wine or Liquor Shop
Winner:
Arrow Wine & Spirits
Second place:
The Barrel House
Third place:
Ray's Wine Spirits Grill
Best Bloody Mary
Winner:
Another Broken Egg Cafe
Second place:
Mack's Tavern
Third place:
Florentine Restaurant
Best Cocktails
Winner:
The Century Bar
Second place:
Tender Mercy
Third place:
Van Buren Room
Best Craft Beer Bar
Winner:
Warped Wing Brewing Company
Second place:
The Barrel House
Third place:
Crooked Handle Brewing Co.
Best Dive Bar
Winner:
Mack's Tavern
Second place:
King's Point Pub
Third place:
The Barrel
Best Gay Bar
Winner:
MJ's on Jefferson
Second place:
The Stage Door
Third place:
Right Corner Bar
Best Happy Hour
Winner:
The Trolley Stop
Second place:
Mack's Tavern
Third place:
King's Point Pub
Best Local Brewery
Winner:
Warped Wing Brewing Company
Second place:
Alematic Artisan Ales
Third place:
Crooked Handle Brewing Co.
Best Margarita
Winner:
Elsa's Mexican Restaurant
Second place:
El Meson
Third place:
Carmel's Bar & Grill
Honorable mention:
El Toro Mexican Bar & Grill
Best Pub
Winner:
Dublin Pub
Second place:
Fifth Street Brewpub
Third place:
The Pub Beavercreek
Best Sports Bar
Winner:
Bunkers Sports Bar & Grill
Second place:
Roosters
Third place:
Bennett's Publical
Friendliest Restaurant/Bar Staff
Winner:
The Barrel House
Second place:
Bock Family Brewing
Third place:
Crooked Handle Brewing Co.