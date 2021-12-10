Best of Dayton 2021 winners: Shopping, Gifts and Services

And now, the Best of Dayton winners!
Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News annually host the voting for Best of Dayton to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region. This year, we had 100 contests and more than 277,000 votes.
Here are the winners and placers in the Shopping, Gifts and Services category.
Best of Dayton 2021 winners:
Best Auto Dealer
Winner:
Voss Auto Network
Second place:
Wagner Subaru
Third place:
White Allen Chevrolet
Best Auto Repair
Winner:
Grismer Tire & Auto Service Center
Second place:
Redline Motorworks
Third place:
USA Tire
Best Bank or Credit Union
Winner:
Wright-Patt Credit Union
Second place:
Day Air Credit Union
Third place:
PNC Bank
Best Barber Shop
Winner:
Centerville Barbers
Second place:
Fairborn Barbershop
Third place:
Hicks' Barber Shop
Honorable mention:
Jesse's Barber Shop
Best Farmers Market
Winner:
2nd Street Market
Second place:
Oakwood Farmers' Market
Third place:
Farmers Market at The Heights
Best Florist
Winner:
Oberer's Flowers
Second place:
The Flowerman
Third place:
Furst The Florist & Greenhouses
Best Garden Center
Winner:
Knollwood Garden Center and Landscaping
Second place:
Siebenthaler's
Third place:
North Dayton Garden Center & Nursery
Best Hair Salon
Winner:
Square One Salon & Spa
Second place:
The Red Salon
Third place:
The Salon on Rahn
Honorable mention:
252 West Salon & MedSpa
Best Hardware Store
Winner:
Handyman Ace Hardware
Second place:
Greive Hardware
Third place:
Barney's True Value
Best Jewelry Store
Winner:
James Free Jewelers
Second place:
Draped In Jewelry by Crystal
Third place:
Elizabeth Diamond Company
Best Pet Grooming
Winner:
Doggie Styles Day Spa
Second place:
Wash Your Dog
Third place:
GroomingDales Pet Salon & Day Spa
Best Place for Unique Gifts
Winner:
Heart Mercantile
Second place:
ZIG ZAG Gallery
Third place:
The Little Exchange
Best Place to Buy Dayton gifts
Winner:
Carillon Historical Park
Second place:
Heart Mercantile
Third place:
Dorothy Lane Market
Best Spa
Winner:
Square One Salon & Spa
Second place:
252 West Salon & MedSpa
Third place:
The Salon on Rahn
Best Tattoo Shop
Winner:
Rebel Rebel Tattoo
Second place:
Black Cloud Tattoo
Third place:
Blacklist Tattoo
Best Vet
Winner:
Bigger Road Veterinary Clinic
Second place:
Suburban Veterinary Clinic
Third place:
Scratching Post Cat Hospital & Retreat