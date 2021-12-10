dayton-daily-news logo
Best of Dayton 2021 winners: Shopping, Gifts and Services

And now, the Best of Dayton winners!

Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News annually host the voting for Best of Dayton to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region. This year, we had 100 contests and more than 277,000 votes.

Here are the winners and placers in the Shopping, Gifts and Services category.

Best Auto Dealer

Winner:

Voss Auto Network

Second place:

Wagner Subaru

Third place:

White Allen Chevrolet

Best Auto Repair

Winner:

Grismer Tire & Auto Service Center

Second place:

Redline Motorworks

Third place:

USA Tire

Best Bank or Credit Union

Winner:

Wright-Patt Credit Union

Second place:

Day Air Credit Union

Third place:

PNC Bank

Best Barber Shop

Winner:

Centerville Barbers

Second place:

Fairborn Barbershop

Third place:

Hicks' Barber Shop

Honorable mention:

Jesse's Barber Shop

Best Farmers Market

Winner:

2nd Street Market

Second place:

Oakwood Farmers' Market

Third place:

Farmers Market at The Heights

Best Florist

Winner:

Oberer's Flowers

Second place:

The Flowerman

Third place:

Furst The Florist & Greenhouses

Best Garden Center

Winner:

Knollwood Garden Center and Landscaping

Second place:

Siebenthaler's

Third place:

North Dayton Garden Center & Nursery

Best Hair Salon

Winner:

Square One Salon & Spa

Second place:

The Red Salon

Third place:

The Salon on Rahn

Honorable mention:

252 West Salon & MedSpa

Best Hardware Store

Winner:

Handyman Ace Hardware

Second place:

Greive Hardware

Third place:

Barney's True Value

Best Jewelry Store

Winner:

James Free Jewelers

Second place:

Draped In Jewelry by Crystal

Third place:

Elizabeth Diamond Company

Best Pet Grooming

Winner:

Doggie Styles Day Spa

Second place:

Wash Your Dog

Third place:

GroomingDales Pet Salon & Day Spa

Best Place for Unique Gifts

Winner:

Heart Mercantile

Second place:

ZIG ZAG Gallery

Third place:

The Little Exchange

Best Place to Buy Dayton gifts

Winner:

Carillon Historical Park

Second place:

Heart Mercantile

Third place:

Dorothy Lane Market

Best Spa

Winner:

Square One Salon & Spa

Second place:

252 West Salon & MedSpa

Third place:

The Salon on Rahn

Best Tattoo Shop

Winner:

Rebel Rebel Tattoo

Second place:

Black Cloud Tattoo

Third place:

Blacklist Tattoo

Best Vet

Winner:

Bigger Road Veterinary Clinic

Second place:

Suburban Veterinary Clinic

Third place:

Scratching Post Cat Hospital & Retreat

