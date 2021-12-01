dayton-daily-news logo
X

BEST OF DAYTON: How to get the winners when they’re announced next week

What to Know
By Staff Report
29 minutes ago

We’re getting close to the announcement of Best of Dayton winners!

The new champs in our 100 contests will be announced on Friday, Dec. 10 on Dayton.com and DaytonDailyNews.com and then celebrated with a special section printed in the Dayton Daily News on Sunday, Dec. 12.

Do you want to get the winners first? They will be available exclusively in two of our email newsletters on Dec. 10: “First to Know” from Dayton.com and “Midday Break” from the Dayton Daily News.

Here’s how to get those email newsletters:

1. Go to our page for managing your newsletters.

2. Scroll to the “First to Know” and/or “Midday Break” newsletters and click “SIGN UP”

3. You’ll have the Best of Dayton winners delivered to your inbox before anyone else on Dec. 10

» The best of Best of Dayton: Here is EVERY winner all-time

Best of Dayton this year saw more than 277,000 votes to determine the winners. In the coming weeks, we’ll be publishing multiple feature stories on notable winners and other stories to celebrate the best Dayton has to offer.

In Other News
1
Start this weekend with a scenic, illuminated walk through Dayton...
2
WORTH THE DRIVE: Ohio Vintage Fest to include more than 50 vendors
3
The reigning ‘Jeopardy’ champion. Who is Dayton’s own Amy Schneider?
4
HE’S BACK: The Grinch is riding his Harley into town for free family...
5
Winans collaborates with Ohio distillery for new chocolate treat

About the Author

Staff Report
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top