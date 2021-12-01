BEST OF DAYTON: How to get the winners when they’re announced next week

We’re getting close to the announcement of Best of Dayton winners!
The new champs in our 100 contests will be announced on Friday, Dec. 10 on Dayton.com and DaytonDailyNews.com and then celebrated with a special section printed in the Dayton Daily News on Sunday, Dec. 12.
Do you want to get the winners first? They will be available exclusively in two of our email newsletters on Dec. 10: “First to Know” from Dayton.com and “Midday Break” from the Dayton Daily News.
Here’s how to get those email newsletters:
» The best of Best of Dayton: Here is EVERY winner all-time
Best of Dayton this year saw more than 277,000 votes to determine the winners. In the coming weeks, we’ll be publishing multiple feature stories on notable winners and other stories to celebrate the best Dayton has to offer.
Best of Dayton reigning champions:
